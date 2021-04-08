Artificial intelligence Artificial intelligence already decides in part how research will be accepted for the artificial intelligence conference

There are now so many studies available that it is no longer time for human resources to screen candidates.

Artificial intelligence is now the mainstream of science. There are so many different studies in the field that not all researchers can present themselves, even at large industry meetings, at least not at coveted summits.

They can be big face-to-face meetings or, more and more nowadays, also where researchers meet virtually.

Thus, the conference organizers select and sort the studies for joint discussion – using artificial intelligence, writes in the scientific journal Science.

The problem is particularly acute in the field of information technology. In many cases, studies are left for others to evaluate at annual meetings. In many other disciplines, works are left for peer review traditionally, i.e. in scientific publications.

Sometimes conference organizers only have weeks to evaluate the value of the work submitted.

Five over the past year, more than four times as many studies have been submitted to AI meetings as before, so the organizers no longer keep up the pace of the studies.

The science journal Science uses artificial intelligence as an example perhaps the most famous annual meeting, whose name is NeurIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems). Last year, it received more than 9,000 proposals for the presentation of its meeting in December 2020. That’s more than 40 percent more than in previous years. The organizers had to send work to 7,000 evaluators.

“This is very tiring and strains the nerves,” he says Marc’Aurelio Ranzato, which is hosting this year’s NeurIPS conference. It will culminate in December.

Artificial intelligence however, can help to assess more quickly the person to whom the research should be given for evaluation.

The organizers of the NeurIPS conference decided to use artificial intelligence to help with screening. They use a program at work that the name is TPMS (Toronto Paper Matching System). It has already been used as an aid in various conferences over the years.

The program evaluates and compares submitted studies and the evaluators’ own work. This is how to find the right experts. In many cases, they are experienced in their field and are able to assess whether this particular research could be valuable or groundbreaking.

Artificial intelligence can be used to avoid unnecessary work and duplication.

Chest has also become a new artificial intelligence called OpenReview. It is an artificial intelligence based on neural networks that quickly examines the title of the work and the abstract made of the work. It and TPMS jointly draw conclusions from the content of the study.

Other computer conferences are also starting to use these artificial intelligence programs together, they say Melisa Bok and Haw-Shiuan Chang. They are researchers in computer science at the University of Massachusetts in Armherst and are involved in OpenReview.

Artificial intelligence can be used to avoid unnecessary work and duplication. For example, in 2014, one in ten jobs submitted to the NeurIPS conference had been visited by two different groups of inspectors.

“ There are still many prestigious publications left in the world that do not use artificial intelligence, only human skills and intelligence.

There were differences between the groups in what they inferred about the value of the work. Of the jobs selected by the second group, the other group selected only 57 percent for the joint meeting.

This intelligence is also aided by artificial intelligence. The researcher assists in the assessment Ivan Stelmakhin an algorithm he calls PeerReview4all. Stelmakh has tried it during the year at two different artificial intelligence conferences.

Researchers believe that preliminary assessment using artificial intelligence is slowly being extended to other disciplines. There are still a lot of prestigious publications left in the world that do not use artificial intelligence but only human skills and intelligence.