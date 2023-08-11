Artificial Intelligence in the Vatican. A Transhumanist Pope? The comment

In recent months the theme of Artificial Intelligence has been pervasive, it has been discussed in all contexts and extensive reflections and insights have been proposed. However there was one place where he had not yet landed and that is the Vatican. In fact, the ethical contents of this technology are very sensitive as the AI ​​returns what is entered and which it then processes as only the analytical capacity of an immense computer can be able to do. By itself, AI has no ethics or “morals”. It assumes that of the programmer who trains it. To give a concrete example if the programmer is a “saint” the AI ​​will reflect a high morality if instead the programmer is a “criminal” it will also reflect criminal concepts.

But let’s go back to the news. The 1st of January of each year is celebrated World Peace Day. Yesterday the theme for next year was announced: “Artificial Intelligence and Peace” and in this regard the Pope will write a message a few days before – as per tradition. The “Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development” issued a statement yesterday in which it stated: “The considerable progress made in the field of artificial intelligence has an ever more profound impact on human activity, on personal and social life, on politics and the economy”.

