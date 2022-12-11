Science: artificial intelligence used to edit T-cells

A multidisciplinary team from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), in collaboration with IBM Research, has applied artificial intelligence to fight cancer. They developed a virtual molecular library of thousands of “commands” to modify T cells. Work results published in the journal Science.

Previously, this area was developed mainly by editing real rather than synthesized molecules. Now the new model will allow scientists to predict which elements (both natural and artificial) need to be included or introduced into a cell for a particular behavior so that it effectively responds to various diseases.

Usually in cell engineering, approaches are used to select or create receptors – molecules on the cell surface that analyze the external environment and tell the cell how to act in a certain situation. Changes in receptors help the cell begin to perform new functions.

Inserting edited receptors into T cells (immune cells) can reprogram them to recognize and kill cancer cells. In this study, the authors focused on the CAR-T cell receptor containing chains of amino acids called motifs. Each motive acts as a command “word”, determining the action of the cell. Many of the existing CAR-T cells destroy cancer cells not methodically or sequentially, but intermittently, which contribute to the continued development of the tumor.

The scientists hypothesized that by using various combinations of these “words” they could create a receptor that would allow CAR-T cells to do their job continuously. To do this, they compiled a library of nearly 2,400 randomly combined commands using new machine learning methods and tested some of them on T cells to see how effective they are in destroying leukemia.

Combining the neural network with traditional cell engineering has helped shape an innovative synergistic line of research. Going forward, the scientists plan to extend this approach to a variety of experimental datasets and completely redesign T cells to fight disease. This will open up new possibilities in the treatment of autoimmune diseases or regenerative medicine. In the long term, this will help create self-renewing stem cells, which will eliminate the need for donated blood.