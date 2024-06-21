Artificial Intelligence | Apple blames the EU for restrictions and delays its iPhone reform in Europe

Artificial intelligence|Meta also ran into EU restrictions when it tries to develop artificial intelligence with content created by its users.

Apple will not bring all new artificial intelligence features to its iPhone models in EU countries, at least this year. For example, the recently launched Apple Intelligence remains outside.

According to the company, the reason is “ambiguities” in EU restrictions and their possible effects on users’ information security.

They tell about it, for example The Guardian, Bloomberg and Financial Times.

In March, i.e. even before the announcement of the new artificial intelligence features, the EU Commission began to investigate whether the technology giants comply with the EU’s new digital market regulation.

The EU aims to intervene in the so-called gatekeeper position of the six big technology companies in the digital market and to ensure the competitive position of smaller competitors and the choice of consumers.

Apple announced that it needs clarifications from the Commission before it can bring the new features to its phones in the EU.

For example, in the United States, Apple Intelligence and other artificial intelligence features are planned to be added to newer iPhone models this fall.

Also for example, Meta, which owns Facebook, announces that it can only offer a “second-class service” in Europe, because the EU limits its efforts to train its own artificial intelligence with user-generated content, says Forbes.