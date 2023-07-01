Who would say that humanity would go from worrying about the presumed domination of technology over humanity to fearing the possibility that these tools could end up putting millions of workers out of work? Well, that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

Thus, taking into account the growing concern of millions of employees around the world about the possibility of losing their jobs due to the increasing integration of the artificial intelligence (IA) to different companies and services, then we will explain the types of jobs that, according to the chatbot ChatGPTThey will disappear in 10 years.

As we mentioned at the beginning, despite the fact that a few years ago people’s greatest fear was that machines and robotsjust like in science fiction movies, they will end up dominating people, today the concern is different.

This is because different international organizations and specialists have warned that, due to the implementation of AI, millions of people could lose their sources of income from work.

In this context, Debate asked the chatbot ChatGPT about the types of jobs that are going to disappear in the next 10 yearsand the following was what the AI ​​responded from Open AI:

Manual work and repetitive manufacturing: Advances in robotics and automation can reduce the need for workers in assembly lines, manufacturing, and other roles that involve repetitive manual tasks.

Jobs in the financial sector: Automation and artificial intelligence are transforming the way financial transactions and operations are carried out. This could affect certain jobs in areas such as accounting, retail banking, and some administrative functions.

Jobs in the customer service sector: With the advancement of chatbots and artificial intelligence systems, some customer service roles, especially those that involve predictable and repetitive responses, may be replaced by automated solutions.

Jobs in the transportation industry: the adoption of autonomous vehicles and the expansion of ride-sharing services could affect the demand for jobs such as taxi drivers, truck drivers and delivery drivers.

Routine administrative and office work: Many clerical and administrative tasks, such as data processing, document classification, and inventory management, can be automated with specialized systems and software.

Jobs in the insurance and legal services industry: Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning may change the way certain tasks are carried out in these sectors, such as evaluating insurance claims or reviewing legal documents.