The humanity has always been interested in what the future will be like. Sample of this incredible restlessness are the science fiction movies and literary stories that talk about intergalactic ships and technology that could even be capable of curing any disease.

Despite the fact that this thought has inspired many people, the truth is that we still have a long way to go before we can build powerful technology, especially in areas of knowledge and work that have not been explored.

Based on this concern, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been asked about the jobs that will exist in the short-term future, ’10 years’ to be exact, and the answers that were obtained were impressive.

This is because according to AI, some of the jobs that will begin to emerge in the next decade are aimed at data management and construction of technology based on Artificial Intelligence.

This was answered by ChatGPT when asking the question “” which JOBS WILL APPEAR in the next 10 years?”.

• Machine Learning Engineer: Machine learning engineers will focus on the design and development of machine learning algorithms and models that drive AI systems.

• Data Scientist: These professionals will be in charge of collecting, analyzing and processing large amounts of data to generate valuable information that allows decision making based on AI.

• Artificial Intelligence Systems Architect: AI systems architects will be responsible for designing and implementing the infrastructure necessary to support AI-based applications and systems.

• Robotics Engineer: As robotics and automation advance, robotics engineers will work on the design, development, and maintenance of intelligent robots and automated systems.

• Artificial intelligence ethicist: Given the social and ethical impact of AI, AI ethicists will be charged with ensuring that AI systems and applications are responsible, fair, and ethically sound.

• Developer of chatbots and virtual assistants: Chatbots and virtual assistants are constantly growing, and developers in this field will take care of creating intelligent and friendly conversational interfaces to interact with users.

These are just a few of the many potential AI-related job opportunities. The field of AI is constantly evolving, so new roles and jobs are likely to appear as technology advances.