Mexico.- No one can question the problem of disappearances that Mexicowhich has registered more than 110 thousand people reported missingHence, the Mexican government has begun to work on the artificial intelligence named “Angelus”a program that tracks clues related to the disappeared in national territory.

According to what was disclosed by Telemundoin charge of the project with AI is an institution created 4 years ago by the Mexican government (National Search Commission), whose office is located south of Mexico City.

It is since 2019 that the computer equipment and other experts They are on the seventh floor of a building developing Angelus, with the aim of being able to follow invisible clues that help to find the whereabouts of the thousands of missing people.

The program that makes use of artificial intelligence was designed to process thousands of documents and databases from which a computational eye can find connections and patterns that go unnoticed by the human eye, which he then presents in a visual set of links. It is intended that this process can reveal the whereabouts of a person or specify where it is that it is necessary to dig in the earth.

“We are producing relevant evidence for the location of tens of thousands of disappeared persons,” academic Javier Yankelevich, a member of the National Search Commission, told Telemundo.

Currently, Angelus is focused on reviewing what is known about the people who were forcibly disappeared between 1964 and 1985that is, what is known in Mexico as the Dirty War.

“With the new technologies that we are trying to develop, we can achieve the results that people are expecting,” emphasized the researcher who heads the project that the Commission is carrying out together with the National Council of Science and Technology (conacyt).

The Angelus AI is designed in such a way that it forms graphs, that is, visual networks that show all the connecting lines between missing persons, perpetrators and sites. With this it is intended that relationships and coincidences are identified.

Notably, behind Angelus is a multidisciplinary teamamong whom are historians, computer scientists, lawyers, archivists, students in internships, etc.

We recommend you read:

“These people have been missing for more years than I have been in the world and we are not the first to try (to elucidate the whereabouts). However, we are the first, a new generation, to put technological tools of this kind at the service of this mission. nature,” said Yankelevich.