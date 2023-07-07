Two experts in the fields of environment and digital transformation explain to “Sky News Arabia” how artificial intelligence can perform the task of separating waste, and whether it can achieve the “zero phase” dream of solid waste.

The need to improve and accelerate the means of safe waste disposal and recycling increases with the challenges that solid waste threatens the environment, which is expected to increase by 70% by 2050, according to a World Bank report.

Separation of 28 species

Digital transformation and information security expert, Ziyad Abdel-Tawab, appreciates the tendency to take advantage of artificial intelligence techniques in this field, considering that traditional, manual methods “have many human errors in separating types of waste, in addition to being slow.”

And about what artificial intelligence can offer in the field of waste disposal, he explains that it has “the ability to separate waste into 28 types, including paper, glass, plastic, building materials, electronic waste, and old household appliances, with high speed and efficiency.”

As for the shortcomings of some companies in smart waste management, it is due to the company itself, and its ability to make optimal use of artificial intelligence technologies, and is not due to the shortcomings of smart technologies, and these companies need continuous development, as Abdul Tawab put it.

null phase

Regarding how artificial intelligence works in the field of waste, environmental expert Ayman Kaddouri, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, says that by separating solid waste by relying on cameras and sensors that identify waste to separate it into recyclable materials and others for analysis; To reach the zero stage of solid waste residue.

But can this stage really be reached?

Qadouri answers:

• Reaching the zero stage for solid waste residues means blocking the wheel of the manufacturer who uses them in recycling, for several times, and this is a challenge facing the disposal process.

• The aim of introducing artificial intelligence is to perform an ideal recycling process, but I see that its work will be limited and will not reach the ideal.

• Introducing artificial intelligence in the treatment of solid waste requires coordination between the adopting companies to use it in this field and the industrial companies that throw waste.

• Given the existence of multiple forms of waste, and some of them change their condition with time, the contribution of artificial intelligence in dealing with them will be minimal; Therefore, there is a need for cooperation between the manufacturer and the waste recycler to control the change process and reach the zero stage.

• This means, for example, that the manufacturer puts introductory codes or tapes to make it easier for AI cameras to separate and sort.

hazardous solid waste

According to Kadouri, there are various types of solid waste, some of which are not dangerous, which are the organic ones that are degradable in the soil, and this is used by plants as raw materials, or this type is used as fodder for animals.

As for the type that is dangerous to the environment and health, it is the one produced by humans after industrial development and the goal of achieving prosperity, and most of it does not decompose, such as plastic products, which may need 500 years to decompose, and industrial waste, including toxic, radioactive and flammable.

Among the dangers of these wastes, according to the environmental expert:

Causing gaseous emissions with foul odors, most notably methane, which is a greenhouse gas that causes 30% of all gaseous emissions that cause global warming.

• The survival of residues causes blockage of surface waterways, polluting groundwater.

• Production of carcinogenic gases when containers containing chlorine are burned in open areas.

• Attract insects, viruses and diseases.