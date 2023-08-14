Artificial intelligence and the digital game industry
CEOs and politicians around the world are worried about the havoc the next generation of artificial intelligence will wreak on industries from finance to healthcare.
For the $200 billion gaming industry, the revolution has already begun. From San Francisco to Tokyo and Hong Kong, scores of digital entertainment companies are examining decades of escalating costs and stagnant prices by embracing and developing new AI tools. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are at stake.
However, company leaders and studio heads told Bloomberg News that the changes, while inevitable and painful, could strengthen the position of smaller studios, boost creativity and ultimately benefit gamers around the world. And the head of one of the major Japanese studios is preparing for a future in which half of the programmers and designers of his company will be superfluous in five years.
At Hong Kong-listed Gala Sports, executives have halted non-AI research projects, forced department heads to study machine learning and offered bonuses of up to $7,000 for new AI ideas.
They worry that they may already be too late. “We feel like we’re going to be killed every week,” Jia Xiaodong, CEO of Gala Technology, 36, told Bloomberg News. Perhaps the impact of artificial intelligence on the gaming industry in the past three or four months has been as severe as the changes that occurred in the past 30 or 40 years.
The video game industry is among the companies most affected by AI, because it is so digital, coded in an AI-readable language, and created by software engineers who are well prepared to use, adapt, and improve new computing tools. Before OpenAI took the world by storm with ChatGPT last November, Valve’s game Dota 2 was used as a testing ground for its bots.
The advent of AI provides the digital gaming industry with a rare opportunity to overhaul a business model that has in some cases grown out of proportion and formulaic, not unlike the criticisms of today’s risk-averse Hollywood. Artificial intelligence can cut the investment of money and time for such projects in half, according to Kenji Fukuyama, an analyst at UBS Security.
Masaaki Fukuda, who helped build the PlayStation Network while working at Sony and is now vice president of Preferred Networks, the largest AI startup in Japan, believes that “nothing can change the direction of current AI or stop or slow it down.
Fukuda, 48, believes there is an ebb and flow in how digital content is created, and his company has partnered with animator Krypco. Character graphics, which typically cost over 100,000 yen ($720) when outsourced, can be sourced from Crypco for a flat monthly fee of 4,980 yen, and a commercial license of 980 yen per picture.
Fukuda said he still needs human artists to finish the AI work, but the company is improving the tool daily and should be able to fix most of the flaws in a few years. Demand for such content has ballooned over the years, with mobile games that would have cost around 40 million yen to produce 15 years ago now require at least 500 million yen, mostly for graphics, according to Yuta Hanazawa, former producer of Token Ranbo. » (Touken Ranbu).
For Hanazawa, a 25-year industry veteran, the new technology is compelling enough to start a new company, Ai Works, to sell graphics for machine-drawn games. Like Krypco, it takes a human hand to finish the product, but it’s much faster and cheaper than hiring an artist. Hanazawa added that the company has already provided art for many projects, at half the industry cost.
Hanazawa, 48, believes that by freeing developers from the burden of mass-producing graphics, AI promises to revitalize the entire industry. She added, “Publishers will be able to take greater risks, creators will be able to become creative again, and users will be able to choose between a variety of games.” Artificial intelligence has also become a powerful tool within companies.
Gala Sports has used publicly available AI services such as image creators Steeple Defusion and Medjerney to produce in-house kits to render realistic 3D head models, slashing the cost of a task that previously took two weeks and up to 200,000 yuan (28,000 yuan). dollars) when outsourcing.
And now it takes only half a day to work. And the company has a team building more tools to help with coding, design, and even customer service. The downside to all this automation is a corresponding loss of jobs. Industry executives expect as many workers to lose their jobs as they know them. “Artificial intelligence may eventually wipe out entire categories of jobs in digital games such as quality control, debugging, customer support or translation,” said industry analyst Serkan Toto.
That future was demonstrated this month when the Tokyo-based company, Morikarton, demonstrated a game entirely made by artificial intelligence. The murder mystery game Red Ram uses Settable Devotion and ChatGBT tools to generate content at player request. “This is a game that would be impossible to develop without the power of artificial intelligence, because you would need an infinite amount of technical and textual assets,” said company founder Yukihito Morikawa, and four engineers to work three months to put it together.
