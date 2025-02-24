The consumption of snails It has changed. Previously, its tasting focused on its collection. But the increase in consumption and, above all, the prohibition of collecting and damaging wild animals, among other guidelines of Law 42/2007, of natural heritage and biodiversity, has resulted in a proliferation of snail farms. That is, the Heliciculture.

An activity sector, conceived as such, somewhat recent but that already adds in Spain More than 100 helical farms. Its consumption is encrypted in some 16 million kilos per year In the country, taking into account an average of 400 grams per person and year, although the wild origin continues to predominate. At the moment, The breeding snail represents around 3% of the total marketedaccording to the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Caracoles farms, like the rest of the agricultural and livestock sector, also addresses its digital transformation. But unlike other farms, there is much to do in heliciculture because, so far, All processes have been done manually And on a sheet, Excel type.

The sector has taken steps to implement digitalization with the development of technological solutions that meet specific conditions and address the particularities of this production. And, along line, the application promoted within the Helixcontrol project From the National Association of Caracoles Breeding and Fatting (ANCEC)with aid of the Ministry of Agriculture, in the strategic framework of the PAC-FEADER.

This pioneer tool is The first for marketing in the marketallows “optimizing times and efficiency by digitizing the farmer’s work in its day to day,” says Santiago Ponce, CEO of Digital Agency SP, in charge of technical development, to ELECONOMIST

This technological solution also allows the farmer Have information and data to make forecastsin addition to delving into the safety of farm and the product to be able to monitor and make a monitoring and control of samples sent to the laboratory of the Veterinary Faculty of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. The historical of all the samples and results is available in this tool that even reminds the farmer who has to send the samples with a system of three notifications: one day before shipping, the same day and the next day.

The app, valid for both maternity farms and fattening and breeding, is also connected to the laboratoryavoiding the loss of samples sent from the farm. In this way, it is won in health control and monitoring by the sending of that sample, its reception and result of the analysis. All this within this technological solution.

The application uses a meteorological station to monitor the Caracoles farm ecosystem.

The application -on mobile version and web app -requires an easy system to install on the farm. Only one is needed weather station and distribute sensors at certain points to monitor the entire ecosystem of the exploitation of heliciculture such as temperature and humidity. In addition, you work with the data that are extracted for decision making. For example, with his analysis, the farmer can see if he needs to water based on data such as ecosystem moisture, among others. The app also uses artificial intelligence For the predictive part on which it is planned to continue advancing.

All this is articulated in a simple way for the farmer who has to Use the solution from your mobile or computer device And just having an Internet connection. “The whole process is simplified both internal and external,” adds Ponce. In fact, the farmer receives in his terminal all the data taken by the weather station, which is connected directly to the application.

Once designed, now the tool will be announced by Ancec so that farmers can have it available on their farms. In addition, progress will continue to respond to more needs in the sector with the incorporation of more functions such as Real -time alert systems and the Advanced decision making for the farm in order to even know the kilos of snails that will be exported or the liters of water consumed.

Santiago Ponce, CEO of digital agency sp.

“As more data is captured, more information will be available” to optimize the cultivation of snails and gain in efficiency and cost reduction of this product that lies to 5.75 euros per kilo in week nine of 2025, according to the Latest data from the Bellpuig Llotja. It will even work to be possible to predict health problems in the installation itself.

At the moment, the functions focus on the Control of expenses, consumption and conditions of sanitary alerts via laboratory of university analysis. In the future, “we want it to irrigate when appropriate for the farmer to win efficiency,” adds the CEO of Digital Ag agency, based in Zaragoza, which he has told in his development team with Rubén and Andy.

And, although the tool is in beta, the Tests done in farms Snails have given good results. This is demonstrated by the trials carried out in Helix Donaire, Caragols Moli de Vent, Farja Fonfría, Mas Treubanya, Cargols of Cal Jep and Caracoles de Aliste.