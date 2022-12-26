The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE government, and the National Program for Programmers, announced cooperation with Samsung Gulf Electronics to launch a new version of the artificial intelligence technology education course in the UAE, the “Samsung Innovation Program”, which is part of the program Samsung Global Community “Samsung Innovation Campus”, in an initiative aimed at supporting efforts to achieve the goals of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The 3-month course, “Together for Tomorrow! Empowering Young Talents”, will provide an ideal platform for participants with STEM backgrounds to broaden their knowledge of machine learning and gain new skills and experience around the fundamentals. Artificial intelligence and related applications.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE government adopts programs and initiatives that empower young energies and achieve the goals of the ambitious strategy of the state, in employing artificial intelligence techniques to achieve comprehensive transformation in technological fields, and benefit from them in advancing The growth of the digital economy.

The scholars said, “This initiative will contribute to enabling young people to acquire new skills and experiences that support transforming their ideas into tangible reality and pioneering future projects, keeping pace with the rapid changes in technological fields brought about by the current wave of innovations, and contributing to ensuring a better future for future generations.”

For his part, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, Duhee Lee, said: “Artificial intelligence technologies are revolutionizing our contemporary world and have great potential to improve the quality of life of people and societies. In successful career paths in the fields and business sectors of their choice, we are pleased to cooperate with the Office of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government in this year’s edition of the Samsung Innovation Program, and we look forward to seeing the advantages that it will present to the participants in terms of expanding their horizons and knowledge about the basics of artificial intelligence and related technologies.

Through specialized curricula, participants will learn about the most important tools and applications in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning work environments. Trainees will have the opportunity to interact with artificial intelligence experts, in addition to attending virtual sessions, to gain a comprehensive understanding of technical processes.

By the end of the program, students will be able to build a solid knowledge about the statistical and mathematical basis of machine learning, learn about the benefits of the Python programming language and libraries used in machine learning algorithms, apply these algorithms to real data sets, and learn how to build projects within Data science lifecycle follow-up process.

Those interested in acquiring various skills and experiences that support their professional future can register for the new educational course before the application deadline on January 2, 2023, and the applicant is required to have completed a training course in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the high school or higher education level, As well as proficiency in the areas of linear algebra, programming fundamentals, calculus, and probability theory.

Those interested can also learn more information about the Samsung Innovation Program and register for the Artificial Intelligence Education Course, through the website. https://www.samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus