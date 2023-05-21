“Innovation is supported by a synergistic ecosystem that accompanies startups during all stages of their growth”

Artificial intelligence and more, the advanced frontiers of innovation widen their borders and the ability to build the future passes above all from the places where revolutionary ideas are cultivated which become the businesses of the future. One such place is digital magic, the main Italian accelerator of digital and hi-tech start-ups, the first to invest in AI. We interviewed the CEO Gabriel Ronchini.

Q1: Gabriele Ronchini, founder and CEO of Digital Magics, the most important Italian business incubator and accelerator of digital and hi-tech startups, let’s start with a question that might appear a bit generic, but is undoubtedly central to understanding the global competition scenario: what is innovation today and how is it created and sustained?

Today innovation is digital. When we talk about innovation it is necessary to understand that the point of view is the industrial one.

I believe that innovation occurs above all through digital startups. They are the big companies of tomorrow, they are like an innovative injection into the system, also for the benefit of all those traditional companies that enrich the territory of our country.

From our point of view, innovation is supported by a synergistic ecosystem that accompanies startups during all phases of their growth, in particular the early stage, and above all not only through financial instruments but also with the support of a network of players who can channel and encourage their development, accelerating the process of validation, go to market and scalability. This is what we do with our acceleration programsfielding a team of talented people with strong skills.

Q2: When we talk about startups, in the common imagination we imagine the garages of Silicon Valley which then gave life to the global IT and web giants. A scenario very distant from the Italian one. From your observatory, what is the Italian panorama of startups?

