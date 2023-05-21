“Innovation is supported by a synergistic ecosystem that accompanies startups during all stages of their growth”

Artificial intelligence and more, the advanced frontiers of innovation widen their borders and the ability to build the future passes above all from the places where revolutionary ideas are cultivated which become the businesses of the future. One such place is digital magic, the main Italian accelerator of digital and hi-tech start-ups, the first to invest in AI. We interviewed the CEO Gabriel Ronchini.

Gabriele Ronchini, founder and CEO of Digital Magics, the most important Italian business incubator and accelerator of digital and hi-tech startups, let’s start with a question that might appear a bit generic, but is undoubtedly central to understanding the global competition scenario: what is innovation today and how is it created and sustained?



Today innovation is digital. When we talk about innovation it is necessary to understand that the point of view is the industrial one.

I believe that innovation occurs above all through digital startups. They are the big companies of tomorrow, they are like an innovative injection into the system, also for the benefit of all those traditional companies that enrich the territory of our country.

From our point of view, innovation is supported by a synergistic ecosystem that accompanies startups during all phases of their growth, especially the early stage, and above all not only through financial instruments but also with the support of a network of players that can channel and favor their development, accelerating the validation, go to market and scalability process. This is what we do with our acceleration programs, fielding a team of highly skilled talents.

When we talk about startups, in the common imagination we imagine the garages of Silicon Valley which then gave life to the global IT and web giants. A scenario very distant from the Italian one. From your observatory, what is the Italian panorama of startups?



I was there in the new economy, I didn’t read it in books but I lived it. I can see the difference: today the world of startups has a very strong entrepreneurial vocation, we perceive it every day in our acceleration programs. The founders believe in their projects, they know that grounding is fundamental and they are pragmatic, they are able to translate their ideas concretely so that they are businesses, with a defined product/service. The Italian ecosystem is making great strides both in the quality of startups and in the maturity of investments, more and more European startups and international investors are playing the game in our nation. Just think of the fintech megarounds of 2022, historic operations for our ecosystem and the investments in startups that increased by over 67% compared to 2021 where international ventures that doubled their investments in our country were decisive.

Subscribe to the newsletter

