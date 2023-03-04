Mexico City.- artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the greatest technological revolutions of the last decades, and has begun to profoundly transform the medical attention and medicine in particular.

One of the ways that AI is being exploited is in the early detection of diseasessuch as colon cancer.

For colon cancer, colonoscopy remains the best procedure for detecting and prevent disease.

However, the rate of early detection is limited, which means that many cases of colon cancer are diagnosed in advanced stages where treatment is less effective.

The AI offers an opportunity to improve the early detection of polyps and, therefore, of colon cancer.

In a recent study, Mayo Clinic researchers have been working on incorporating the AI as a tool to help doctors to detect suspicious polyps that could go undetected.

How AI works in the early detection of polyps

The AI works together with doctors in real time during the colonoscopy, analyzing the video colonoscopy material and drawing small red squares around polyps that might go unnoticed.

This allows the doctors have a clearer and more precise view of areas of the colon where polyps may be present.

By training the AI For you to recognize polyps, doctors can find and remove suspicious polyps right away, before they turn into cancer.

Furthermore, the use of the AI in colonoscopy also helps reduce the number of false positives, which means patients can feel more secure and confident in the care they are receiving.

A bright future for medicine

The use of the AI in early detection of polyps is just one of the many ways that the Technology is transforming medicine.

From diagnosis to treatment and patient care, the AI offers great potential to improve healthcare around the world.

Clinicians and researchers continue to explore how AI can help detect and prevent diseaseand also how you can improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare in general.

Over time, the AI it could become an indispensable tool in the fight against cancer and many other diseases.