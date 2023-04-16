the constant technological evolution In recent years, especially since the Industrial Revolution, it has led human beings to consider the possibility that the machine could control people in the societies of the future, even destroying us completely. For many years we have explored the possibility in books, films and other works of art, now we are faced with our dystopian imaginations close to materializing if we are not careful. The emergence of new language models programmed with algorithms of artificial intelligence (AI) like the GPT Chat at the end of last year represents a significant advance for our species, but at the same time constitutes a threat to the world and all living things.

For some time now, we have been experiencing an amalgamation of changes as a result of the various kinds of challenges that are being faced today. Of all the topics, it is the AI which is leaving an indelible mark on our reality due to its enormous potential to replace thousands of workers in different areas and sectors. In a recent report by the Goldman Sachs bank, it is pointed out that this technology could make the equivalent of 300 million jobs disappear in European and US territories. This implies that in Latin America and countries where the average level of education is lower, the impact could be even more catastrophic.

He GPT-chat is a database that has been growing for decades, so that to this day I have managed to write speeches, essays and develop projects, as well as answer complex questions. However, it presents various precision and update problems, so it is warned that it can generate inaccurate information in some situations and, like any tool, if it is used for malicious purposes, it can represent a danger to society and humanity itself. In this regard, EUROPOL has confirmed that criminals are using Chat GPT to perfect fraud, scams and cyberattacks. This without mentioning the biggest threat: that the AI ​​controls the human being instead of being at the service of the people.

Mira Murati, considered the most powerful woman in the artificial intelligence and who is behind the creation of the GPT Chat affirms that AI can be a great support tool for human beings and that, even, in an optimistic tone, it revealed that they could create new professions. I agree with her, although for that it is necessary to regulate and create public policy in order to channel said intelligence. In the absence of the above, companies like Microsoft have gone crazy with AI, laying off thousands of workers to be replaced by this new intelligence, that is, winning for the sake of winning at all costs, without taking into account human dignity.

Such is the astonishing case of the Chinese company NetDragon Websoft, which experienced a series of large losses in 2022, for which reason that same year it decided that Tang Yu, a virtual humanoid robot will lead the Chinese company with the position of maximum responsibility in the company. The repercussion was immediate: the price grew by 20% on the stock market. This reflects the collective imagination that we all had as a society: that machines can control the world. It may sound exaggerated to the reader, but if a humanoid controls a company. What will be the limit?

Instantly, Elon Musk, Steve Wosniak and various technology leaders signed a letter calling for stopping the advance of AI, stating that these systems can pose “profound risks to society and humanity”, including flooding the Internet with disinformation, the automation of jobs and more catastrophic future risks.

In the same sense, UNESCO asked to apply the Ethical Framework of AI signed in 2021 adopted by 193 countries in order to regulate AI and not cause disasters for humanity and protect the human rights of people.

Apparently, as Picasso stated: “If you can dream it, you can achieve it” is true. We imagine a world where machines would control the world and the human being would be at their service. The bad news is that we are getting closer to that thought, if we do not stop to assess it as Musk and the various technological leaders have already requested in limiting that winning for winning that has been a burden on humanity, we could end up as they affirm: with catastrophic risks. Therefore, we must as soon as possible, impose limits and regulate this technology in favor of humanitythat is to say: “we must ensure that robots never harm human beings” as the writer Isaac Asimov stated.

