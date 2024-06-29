Whether we like it or not, artificial intelligence has become the dominant feature of any trend or vision of governments and countries in most parts of the world. This is due to its social, economic, scientific, etc. advantages and benefits, and because it is the next technological revolution that will move the world to a new stage of development. However, in the midst of this acceleration and global competition in this matter, we find that every positive thing has negatives, as nothing is perfect in this world.

In any case, the positive side is almost known to everyone, so the negative side is the topic of our article for today. What I believe here is that issues of modern technological development should not be taken from the perspective of a single influence, or viewed in purely emotional ways. They need an effective, objective view, because they are multi-faceted, and their aspects carry within them many details, and the negative side here involves Lots of details. As for advanced industrial countries and countries with small population densities, they need scarce skilled workers, so artificial intelligence is considered a blessing for them, as it represents a practical solution that responds to their needs for scarce, low-paid workers.

But what about the countries of the developing world that consider cheap labor as one of the sources of their national income, and one of the foundations of their future ambitions for economic and industrial development?! According to this question, the world finds itself today facing a dilemma, and it must be clarified where the problem of artificial intelligence lies for countries according to their position on the ladder of economic development and technological development? How can the whole world benefit from it?

The new international order based on advanced technology giants and artificial intelligence will be led by winners who take it all, with an unprecedented concentration of wealth in the hands of a few companies in China, the United States, Japan, a number of emerging economies in Southeast Asia, and a limited number of European Union countries. This, in our estimation, poses a future threat of artificial intelligence to countries that do not have it, which may become poorer and perhaps enter into widespread social chaos that will result in economic collapse and widespread unemployment.

Thus, a severe state of inequality will arise between countries if artificial intelligence spreads quickly, and therefore the huge potential of artificial intelligence, which will be used to move industry, will reduce the value of the only economic advantage that the countries of the developing world have historically had, which is low-wage labor.

Factories that use AI tools are likely to move out of their concentration to locations closer to large consumer markets, and thus the gap between those who have AI tools, globally, and those who do not, will widen significantly, with no clear indicators or known means to narrow or bridge it.

* Kuwaiti writer