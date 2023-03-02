In recent months, the theme of generative artificial intelligence has increasingly been at the center of the media debate. The ability of generative AI models to “digest” thousands of documents such as text or images (which may or may not be copyrighted) and then “produce” content that may appear to have a certain creativity, has led many to question the possibility to protect the output of these models using copyright. Who is the author of the work generated by an AI? Can copyrighted content be used to power AI systems? Lydia Mendola, partner of the Portolano Cavallo law firm in Rome, specifies: “Today there is no law that directly and unambiguously answers this question. The conclusion reached is that, at present, the work generated by an AI model cannot find protection in copyright due to the lack of human input in the creative act. Both the EU and most of the national ones in the world have taken the position according to which AI models cannot be qualified as authors of a work, and therefore the content produced by a generative AI model cannot be considered a work protected by copyright, unless an appreciable creative contribution of the human being can be identified”.

“So, in the absence of creative input from a human being, there is a possibility that AI-generated works fall into the public domain,” Mendola says. “The author will thus have to demonstrate how the artificial intelligence model represented a moment or a tool within a more complex creative process. For example, recently in the USA, the US Copyright Office granted the registration of a cartoon generated with the help of Midjourney text-to-image artificial intelligence, but only because the human contribution in the creative moment was appropriately valued. In any case, the decision is still being examined by the Office which has reserved to further investigate precisely the point concerning the creative contribution of the user of the AI ​​model used, i.e. the artist who created the work.”

In the United States, the doctrine of fair use is invoked to legitimize the mass collection of digital content, or to legitimize the use of any material protected by the copyright of others in the absence of authorization from the copyright holder. However, this doctrine does not find immediate and direct application in Italian or European law. This does not mean that the European and Italian legislators have not addressed the problem of balancing the rights and interests of authors and other right holders on the one hand, and of users on the other, with respect to some new types of use of digital works. With the introduction of the “Test and Data mining” exception contained in the Directive on copyright and related rights in the digital single market, the activity of mass mining of digital data and their reproduction is freely permitted on condition that the use of the extracted works and other materials has not been expressly “confidential” by the right holders in an appropriate manner. In other words, it is the owners of exclusive rights who must take steps, with appropriate means, to protect their works and ensure that they are not subject to massive data mining.

But if the acquisition of copyrighted data is legitimate, then the work generated by the AI ​​model would also be legitimate? “Even where an AI model is trained using legitimately copyrighted content of others, this does not rule out that the output of the AI ​​model may still equate to copyright infringement,” says Mendola. a text-to-image AI model. If the model is trained on many millions of images and used to generate new images, this is extremely unlikely to constitute copyright infringement as the end result will be very different from the original works. But if images of a specific artist were used as a model, with the aim of generating works that reproduce his style, his technique, and therefore be confused with his original work, then the artist in question could oppose the circulation and exploitation of the new work generated by the AI ​​model, even if it has not expressed any reservations upstream with respect to the scraping of its contents. For example, he could complain about the existence of an evolutionary plagiarism, which occurs when the original (plagiarized) work is in any case recognizable in the new work. And at this point the question becomes: who is responsible for the possible illegal activity? Who is responsible for plagiarism? The generative AI model, its programmer, the company that owns the related platform, or the user who interrogated the AI ​​model to obtain the plagiaristic work? Also in this case, the answer is not unique and it will be necessary to investigate the steps of the creative process that led to the production of a certain content”.