In the digital age, technological innovation continues to redefine the ways we interact and communicate. realmethrough an official note, announced the introduction of the revolutionary AI feature called “Magic Compose” on the new realme GT 6, the first device in the series to be equipped with six AI featurescementing its reputation as the “AI Flagship Killer”.

The function Magic Compose, integrated into the Messages app of the realme GT 6is designed to harness the power of artificial intelligence to offer users a more engaging and personalized way to communicate. This technology allows you to adapt the tone of messages, making them formal, informal, humorous or thoughtful, depending on the user’s needs. With quick, automatic suggestions, Magic Compose makes it easy to craft creative responses, saving you time and keeping conversations flowing and expressive. Currently, The feature supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Korean, making borderless communication more accessible than ever..

In addition to Magic Compose, the realme GT 6 boasts five other AI features that further elevate the user experience: AI Ultra Claritydesigned to improve the resolution and sharpness of images. AI Eraser 2.0the feature that allows you to clean and perfect photos with ease. AI Smart Summary, acts as a personal assistant, summarizing the key points of your meeting recordings. AI Smart Loop, aanticipates the user’s intentions, improving the interaction with the device while AI Night Vision It is the function that allows you to capture clear videos even in low light conditions.