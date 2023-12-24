Objects that make up the identity of the iconic comedian Eugenio Jofra are scattered in the Globomedia studio in Madrid. As if they were traces, his characteristic tube glasses appear, the stool with the round table with an ashtray and a glass jug in which he usually mixes vodka with orange. Even from the hallways it is possible to detect that hoarse voice, with a marked emphasis on the L's. But the tall, bearded man with a crucifix necklace, with matted hair, who uses these gadgets is not Eugenio (1941-2001). He is the imitator and comedian Raúl Pérez, who lends his body and voice so that an Artificial Intelligence can bring the innovative comedian back to life for the program. Eugenio there is only onea tribute that combines recording and live show, and which will be available from December 30 on Movistar Plus+.

The most difficult scene to record, says the program director, Miguel Sánchez, was the “reunion” between Eugenio and his son, Gerard, who is dedicated to keeping his father's legacy alive. Sánchez tries to shape the sequence: which of the two has to approach first to give the hug, whether the way of walking for the meeting has to be slow, whether the imitator cannot move so much so that there are no errors with the face replacement that is done with the technique of deep fake… “You are seeing your father again after 22 years,” Sánchez motivates Gerard. What might seem like an awkward moment, 10 days later he is applauded and greeted with an “aw!” of tenderness by the audience of the Coliseum theater, where the live part of the program took place with six comedians who told several of Eugenio's jokes.

The format of the show is reminiscent of a comedy genre of yesteryear, when the comedian faced the audience with an artillery of prepared jokes, one after the other, with less room for improvisation. Short jokes, mostly green, with a well-defined structure, and of which Eugenio was a innovator due to the serious way in which he told them with measured pauses and a funereal face. “They work like Swiss watches,” says Ernesto Sevilla, one of the artists chosen to pay tribute. “He is part of a generation of joke tellers that has currently mutated towards the monologue, the stand-up, inherited from Anglo-Saxon humor. The stand-up comedians continue to make jokes, of course, but they introduce them into a speech, as if they were telling a story or expressing an opinion,” details Sevilla, who in addition to being a comedian is an actor, with appearances in films such as Christmas in your hands and rubble body.

The comedian and imitator Raúl Pérez, with a 'deep fake' of Eugenio Jofra and Gerard Jofra in a scene they recorded together. ElenaGonzalezTorres

And Eugenio had a discipline that did not allow him to mix work with personal opinions. “He did not get involved in politics unlike today's comedian, who positions himself and has his own religious, ideological or political discourse,” explains Sevilla. The peculiarity with which he approached comedy came to the fore with the formality with which he faced the audience from the stage. Dressed in black, as if he were at a funeral, he told the jokes seriously and without relying on grimaces, tricks or histrionics. That austere and aseptic personality is very similar to Seville's style: “His jokes fit me like a glove. He did monologues in a very serious way.”

The idea of Eugenio there is only one It was not, however, that the comedians were imitating his style, but rather that they were contributing from their own particularities. “We chose them because each one has a peculiar style, they needed the variety provided by comedians of very different backgrounds, each one with a very distinctive shape,” explains director Sánchez. The jokes were distributed according to the relevance they would have for each comedian. Thus, Eva Soriano is propelled by her gestures and corporality; Anabel Alonso exudes affability; Arturo Valls boasts his usual sobriety; the explosive spark is by Pablo Chiapella; and Joaquín Reyes is committed to “updating the jokes”: he was the only one who changed pesetas for euros, he talked about millennials and twerking.

“It is important that the joke is alive, that it is not a simple recreation,” argues Reyes. He agrees that humor changes with generations and that it can age just like his comedians: “The impression I had the day of the show was that the jokes still work. What Eugenio did was create lines of text and the ending was essential, that makes it valid.” And he finishes: “Eugenio would probably do monologues today.”

The actor and comedian Ernesto Sevilla in 'Eugenio there is only one'. ElenaGonzalezTorres

The work of his son, Gerard, seeks precisely to close that generational gap that may exist: “Some generations don't know Eugenio, what I'm looking for is for them to know what their parents and grandparents laughed at,” says who is also a comedian. and for about six months he has been doing the show Eugenio by Gerard at Café Llantiol, in the heart of Raval. The short formats of the reels and tiktoks, in which you can hear their most classic jokes (the one about the crazy people, the granddaughter who arrives from the Canary Islands, the last will of a Spaniard before dying), have been another way to reach younger audiences.

Another aspect that could be perceived as anachronistic for these times of political correctness is the notion he had about the role of man. “As a comedian he is impeccable, as a model of masculinity I have my doubts,” says one of the guests interviewed by Eugenio there is only one. However, it has not been one of the points that the show wanted to touch on, but rather to celebrate his ingenuity. “Some of the jokes may reflect the social modes of the time, but he was always respectful, it is a tribute and nothing he wrote was to tear his clothes,” says Sánchez.

From left to right: Eva Soriano, Pablo Chiapella, Anabel Alonso, Ernesto Sevilla, Arturo Valls and Gerard Jofra. ElenaGonzalezTorres

The truth is that the popularity of the Catalan comedian, who became a true mass phenomenon in the eighties and nineties, is experiencing a resurgence. The movie They know that, directed by David Trueba, has 11 Goya nominations; In 2018 the documentary appeared Eugene by Jordi Rovira and Xavier Baig and before there were other shows with imitators such as Reugenio. Now, it is Artificial Intelligence that serves as a means to bring the legendary comedian to life. Through images, videos and photos, the team made up of Francisco Fernández and Alejandro Pérez makes a laudable effort to bring it to life, an exercise they have already done with Franco, Fernando Fernán Gómez or Manuel Fraga to The intermediate. The media mutates, but the tube glass, the stool and the table with the ashtray remain there.

