It is an increasingly common process but still little known by society. Many companies are turning to advanced technology systems to verify the origin of products and certify the entire production process. Artificial Intelligence and the ‘blockchain’ are making it possible to trace the path that products follow from their origin to their sale to the public and thus offer more guarantees to customers, who are increasingly concerned about the sustainability and quality of what they buy .

All as a response to globalization and the increasing opacity and abuse in global supply chains. In fact, many companies in the United States are now subject to new rules that require proof that no sweatshop workers from anywhere in the world were involved in the manufacture of their products. Especially after the US Congress banned a year ago buying products from Xinjiang (northwest China) due to the abusive labor conditions to which, according to their investigations, more than 100,000 people from the Uyghur ethnic minority are subjected. The problem is that this region produces 85% of China’s cotton and 20% of that sold worldwide, so it is very difficult for Chinese-made clothes sold in the West not to originate in Xinjiang.

Customers themselves also demand proof that certain products are sustainable and have been produced under all ethical guidelines. It happens above all with high-end products, from diamonds or organic cotton, to tuna or shellfish. In this way, companies can no longer depend on several factories spread around the world, but must be able to explain where their products really come from. They know that it is the price to pay if they want to access the US market.

And this is a much more complicated task than it seems because the international supply chains that companies have been weaving in recent decades to reduce costs are very complex. A multinational can today buy parts from millions of suppliers around the world, especially due to the rise of factories in China since the year 2000. In turn, each supplier can depend on hundreds of other companies to manufacture that part.

The companies in charge of these technologies are clear that in the next decade most supply chains will be fully traceable due to increasingly strict government regulations and these systems will be more easily adopted by all types of companies.

One of the multinationals that has begun to implement these processes in Spain is IBM, which already has some projects in different parts of the country that are giving good results. The most significant is that of Puerto Celeiro, the main fish market for skewered hake where almost 30% of all hake fishing capacity in European waters is concentrated. IBM and Laberit have created a system based on ‘blockchain’ that allows managing the traceability of this fish between the different participants in the supply chain and providing more transparency to the final consumer. In one click you can find out the origin of the product, when it was caught and the processes it went through until it reached restaurants or consumers.

"Consumers are more aware of a healthy diet, purchasing sustainable products and filling their shopping cart with authentic products" Javier Roncero Director of Sustainability Solutions of IBM Spain

Another of IBM’s projects is with Deolio who, under their Maestros de Hojiblanca brand, have launched an initiative to protect traceability and publicize the journey of their oils, from the olive tree to the table throughout the entire value chain. . They do it through an app developed on the IBM platform based on ‘blockchain’ technology that allows consumers to know all the information related to the traceability process of three of their varieties of extra virgin olive oil with a unique QR code. for each bottle.

Javier Roncero, IBM’s director of Sustainability Solutions for Spain, explains to this newspaper that companies are becoming more and more involved in these practices because consumers “are more aware of a healthy diet, of purchasing sustainable products and of filling their basket with the purchase with authentic products. For this reason, he considers that the traceability of products will be an “increasingly popular” option among companies because it allows customer loyalty and guarantees factors such as sanitary safety in the transport, collection or packaging of products.

“Technologies such as ‘blockchain’, Artificial Intelligence or the ‘Cloud’ work in a complementary way and make up a powerful formula to provide that trust and security in the value chain,” says Roncero. For the consumer, traceability can be made visible through labeling, allowing access to valuable information on the entire process and its origin and which acts in a complementary way to other guarantees such as designations of origin, kilometer 0 or fair trade.