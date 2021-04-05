The energy sector is experiencing an unprecedented industrial revolution, with deferred effects in the medium and long term. At least until 2050, oil and gas will maintain a leadership share of 71% as sources of energy supply, according to the latest estimates from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), but the energy transition towards a decarbonized economy, which meets the commitments of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, it is already a reality. “The time has come to reinvent yourself for a decarbonized, digitized and demand-driven future. And it has to be now “, says the report Fueling The Energy Future, developed by Accenture.

The transformation plan for this industry involves “developing low carbon liquid fuels”, according to Fuels Europe. This European association, which brings together the major references in fuel production, set the itinerary for its industrial transformation in 2020. According to your report Clean Fuels for All, “An investment of between 30,000 and 40,000 million euros will be required in the next 10 years.”

The figures are conclusive. But where do the numbers lead and what are the keys to this radical transformation for a low-emission industry? Accenture experts list three milestones. The first: the adoption of state-of-the-art digital technologies. This measure, according to the international consulting firm, should be complemented with two other strategies: the formation of a workforce adapted to the reality of the future and the satisfaction of investors.

The employee will no longer make decisions based on past experiences, but will be supported by a team with digital technology that helps them make a better decision Miguel Gutiérrez Serra, Repsol’s Director of Refining Transformation

Leading companies in Europe have set to work to face the challenge. In Spain, Repsol wants to “create the factory of the future”, as Alfonso García de las Heras, coordinator of the Hub Robotics, Repsol Technology Lab, explains. The objective is to create industrial complexes “capable of breaking technological barriers and promoting a new culture of dialogue between people and machines ”.

New technologies “are essential for the energy industry to take advantage of ecosystems while making data-driven decisions quickly and at scale,” the Accenture report underlines. And in this regard, he points out of special importance “distributed ledger technology (DLT) / blockchain, artificial intelligence, extended reality and quantum computing ”. All this set of knowledge is known as DARQ technologies, essential players in the future of the sector. And although each one of them is very powerful in itself, it is united how they can change the way the energy industry works.

Pioneering project in Bilbao

A large part of these technologies will come together in the plant that Repsol plans to open in 2023 in Bilbao. It will be the company’s first “digital native” industrial plant. It will combine renewable hydrogen – 100% clean energy – with CO as a raw material. Simultaneously, the Spanish company will transform its current industrial complexes (A Coruña, Puertollano, Cartagena, Tarragona, Bilbao) into hubs multi-energy that generate fuels with a low, zero or negative carbon footprint.

The future industrial complex of Bilbao will have a digital twin to facilitate its maintenance. According to the consulting firm Juniper Research, energy is the second sector with the most investment expected in 2021 for the deployment of digital twins. Its leading role will be absolute in the immediate future. In Bilbao, the digital twin, initially, will be key to the conceptualization of the plant and, later, it will make it possible to capture information from it in real time and store it by taking direct data from the physical devices. Along with the application of machine learning or advanced analytics, the digital twin will allow to predict and simulate situations for decision making as if it were a real assumption. It is time for artificial intelligence. “Employees will no longer make decisions based on past experiences, but will be supported by a team with digital technology that helps them make a better decision,” says Miguel Gutiérrez Serra, Repsol’s Director of Refining Transformation. For example, through the 15 applications developed by Repsol for mobile devices.

Virtual reality and augmented reality will also contribute to improving efficiency and security in the industrial complex, which will have a massive deployment of sensors thanks to 5G and the industrial internet of things. Robotics, finally, “will make it easier to automate repetitive tasks or tasks with risk components and will allow us to focus on tasks with greater added value,” says García de las Heras.