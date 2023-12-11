Artificial intelligence at the service of farmers: Jarvis arrives on the Danish market

There startup daneif PerPlant has recently launched a new device on the market to allow farmers to monitor their crops and intervene promptly in case of problems: it's called Jarvis and it is a platform that is based onartificial intelligence. He brings it back Italiafruit News.

How Jarvis works

The cameras are mounted on mechanical means for carrying out cultivation practices and take care of take detailed images of plantsto then analyze them using artificial intelligence and return to the farmer a reports on the health status of cropsallowing him to intervene only where necessary, also contributing to more sustainable agriculture.

Technology is meant to increase crop yield by up to 10% and reduce the use of pesticides by 80%, this is because the platform allows accurate monitoring with a very precise level of detail, fundamental aspects for reducing interventions in the field. In addition to taking photos of the crops, Jarvis also collects information from external sources, such as soil conditionssatellite data on the history of the field and yields over time.

This mode allows a complete view of the cropsproviding farmers with the tools necessary to make the right decisions.

