Artificial intelligence is now becoming an integral part of our lives. Thanks to the arrival of Chat GPT this new world has received a major boost and now there are many companies trying to compete with competitors to find out who will offer the most successful chatbot. Today, however, we are not here to talk about this but to bring you news as bizarre as it is curious, which concerns an influencer famous and a mountain of money!

Artificial intelligence: an influencer creates her own AI for a fee, a dollar a minute!

If, speaking of artificial intelligence, we have already had the opportunity to get into bizarre news, such as CatGPT for example, believe me that this will still manage to surprise you. We are in the United States and a 24-year-old influencer, Caryn Marjorie, has decided to create a personalized AI of her that looks like her in every way, imitating her voice, her ways of expressing herself and her personality. The target? Give the user the opportunity to forge emotional relationships!

She hired Forever Voices to work on the project and commented on her new chatbot as follows:

“My fans have a really, really strong bond with me and because of that they end up texting me every single day. I started realizing about a year ago that it’s not humanly possible for me to read and reply to everyone. It’s too many and I feel really bad that I can’t have an individual conversation with every single person. I wish I could, but I just can’t.”

But what is the peculiarity of this AI? Well, to be able to use it you will have to pay well $1 a minute! A really high figure especially if you consider that the girl boasts 2 million followers and that the chatbot still in beta has a very long waiting list for those who want to use it. The earnings are already $100,000 in the first week alone, and once everything becomes operational, earnings of around $5 million a month even if only 20,000 of his followers decide to use it.

In short, a very particular way to use artificial intelligence and which is also generating a series of controversies due to these “digital relationships”, gaining on the difficulties of less social people who could find comfort in the digital company. And what do you think? Would you ever use such a tool?