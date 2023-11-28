Artificial Intelligence | Amazon launched its own competitor to ChatGPT

The artificial intelligence application called Q, intended for use by companies, is only available to users of Amazon’s AWS cloud service.

Online shopping giant Amazon has released its own chat program using artificial intelligence about a year after the launch of the artificial intelligence application ChatGPT, which gained huge popularity around the world.

The artificial intelligence application called Q, intended for use by companies, is only available to users of Amazon’s AWS cloud service.

Q competes not only with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but also with Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Copilot.

CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy emphasized Amazon Q’s security and privacy. According to him, among other things, access to the content is closely monitored.