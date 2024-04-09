The Champions League enters its final stage. This Tuesday the first two first legs of the quarterfinal phase will take place and the other two will take place on Wednesday and the artificial intelligence has already identified the favorites.

Opta is a model and works with the share of the betting market in the world, but also takes into account the history of the clubs, their confrontations and the most recent results.

No surprises

He warns that the most fought and closed series in the Manchester City and Real Madrid, but he condemns the Spanish club and warns that this key will be won by the English team, which has 60 percent of the odds in its favor.

This Tuesday, also, the Bayern Munich, which is not good in the Bundesliga, and the Arsenal, who fights for the title in the Premier League with City and Liverpool of Luis Diaz.

IA says that Arsenal has more options to advance and gives it 58.5 percent compared to 41.5 for its current rival.

On Wednesday the turn is for the PSG French and the Barcelona and the Opta line indicates that the club Kylian Mbappé He is a favorite with 57 percent.

“The closest tie for IA is that of the Atlético de Madrid and Dortmund,” says Marca, adding that “the Germans are slight favorites, with 56.3 percent.”

Sports