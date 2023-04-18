Artificial intelligence has undergone a huge development in recent months as you surely know too, especially thanks to ChatGPT by Open AI who conquered the whole world. We have in fact entered a new technological era but in addition to all the advantages, there are many people who are frightened by the dangers that these AIs could bring. Today we want to talk to you about another proof of how they could replace human labor in many fields!

Artificial intelligence, we are not ready to welcome it yet!

A recent incident has sparked professional photographers around the world against the advent of new AIs: an image generated by artificial intelligence has reportedly won a prestigious prize in a photography competition. The picture is called The Electrician and its director Boris Eldagsen declined the award, as his goal was definitely not to win.

We’re talking about the Sony World Photography Awards and the man signed up for a simple reason: to raise awareness in the community and around the world on how we are not yet ready to welcome these new technologies:

“Artificial intelligence is not photography. I applied … to find out if the contests are prepared for the participation of AI images. I’m not.”

Below we also leave you part of the man’s speech during the award ceremony:

“By participating in the open calls, I want to speed up the process for the award organizers to become aware of this difference and create separate competitions for AI-generated images. Thank you for selecting my image and making this a historic moment as it is the first AI-generated image to win in a prestigious international photography competition. How many of you knew or suspected that it was generated by artificial intelligence? Something about this doesn’t feel right, does it? AI images and photography shouldn’t be competing with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. Artificial intelligence is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the prize”.

In short, it is still not clear if the organizers knew that the image was generated by the AI, however one thing is certain: the risk that this new technology will replace certain jobs and can also be used to deceive is highand we have yet to figure out how to stem it!