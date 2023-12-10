The law on artificial intelligence to ensure that it is safe in Europe and respects fundamental rights and democracy is called the Artificial Intelligence Act. for Ursula von der Leyen it is “a clear legal basis, with attention to the safety and rights of people and businesses”. Among the main objectives, the protection of citizens from possible abuse and support for European start-ups and researchers operating in the sectors in which AI will be used.
#Artificial #Intelligence #Act #law
Leave a Reply