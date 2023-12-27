Artificial Intelligence | A US magazine sued Open AI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

The New York Times believes that millions of articles it publishes have been used without permission to train artificial intelligence models.

American magazine The New York Times (NYT) has sued Open AI and Microsoft for copyright infringement.

NYT claims in its lawsuit filed on Wednesday that the companies have used millions of magazine articles without permission to train their artificial intelligence applications, such as Chat GPT.

Reported about it NYT's in addition to himself, among others, the news agency AFP.

The magazine the lawsuit filed does not contain specific claims for compensation.

In the lawsuit, NYT wants the companies to be held liable for “billions of dollars” in damages related to the illegal copying and exploitation of NYT's contents. In addition, the lawsuit demands that the companies destroy data collected for training artificial intelligence models that contains material protected by the magazine's copyright.

NYT believes that the companies developing the artificial intelligence models “seek to exploit The Times's massive investment in its journalism like a free rider, using it to build substitute products without permission or payment,” the lawsuit says, according to AFP.

Magazine considers artificial intelligence applications as its potential competitors.

When chatbots are asked about current events or news topics, they can produce answers based on NYT's journalism. NYT is concerned that users will settle for answers from artificial intelligence applications and not visit the magazine's website, which could be reflected in reduced advertising and subscription revenue.

The New York Times says that it tried to negotiate an agreement with Microsoft and Open AI regarding the use of its content, but the negotiations ended without results.

Technology publication The Verge According to The New York Times, it is one of the many news media that in recent months have prevented Open AI from grabbing content from its website and using the data to train artificial intelligence models. According to The Verge, the British broadcasting company BBC, the American media CNN and the news agency Reuters have also done this.

Media company Axel Springer, which owns Politico and Business Insider, among others, said earlier this month that it had agreed with Open AI to share content with Chat GPT. The Associated Press news agency also allows Open AI to train its artificial intelligence models using articles from the news agency for the next two years, The Verge says.