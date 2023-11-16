admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 16/11/2023 – 16:01

As already happened in the case of gunpowder and the atomic bomb, artificial intelligence (AI) has the capacity to revolutionize warfare again, analysts say, by transforming human confrontations in a previously unimaginable way and making them more lethal.

The integration of this technology into military weapons, vehicles and computer programs has changed the lines of combat in conflicts such as Ukraine and, in addition, threatens to disrupt the competition for global superiority between the United States and China.

The topic arose before the meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on Wednesday in California and there was speculation that the two could agree on a ban on the use of lethal autonomous weapons.

However, there was no such agreement. The leaders of the USA and China allowed their teams of experts to continue analyzing the application of this technology that could revolutionize the military scenario in the air, at sea and on land.

Western experts say Beijing is investing massively in AI, to the point that it could soon alter the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region, and perhaps beyond.

This would represent profound changes in the world order, long dominated by the United States.

– “Death penalty” –

Robots, drones, torpedoes and other devices: thanks to technologies ranging from computer visualization to sophisticated field sensors, all types of weapons could be transformed into automatic systems controlled by AI algorithms.

But autonomy does not mean that a weapon can “wake up in the morning and decide to start a war”, highlighted Stuart Russell, professor of computer science at the University of Berkeley, California.

“It means they have the ability to locate, select and attack human targets or targets carrying human beings, without human intervention,” he explained.

The killer robots in countless science fiction stories are an obvious example, which has been analyzed, but, for Russell, “this is the least useful one”.

Many weapons are still in the prototype phase, however, the war that unfolds after the Russian invasion of Ukraine offers a sample of the potential of this technology.

Remotely piloted drones are nothing new, but they are gaining more autonomy and are used by both sides, forcing troops to seek more underground refuges.

This could be one of the biggest immediate changes, according to Russell. “A likely consequence of having autonomous weapons is that basically being visible at any point on the battlefield would be a death sentence,” he opined.

Autonomous weapons have possible military-level advantages: they can be more efficient, they are cheaper and they lack human emotions such as fear or anger.

But all of this raises ethical problems. For example, if it is cheap to manufacture, there is virtually no limit to a bully’s offensive power, according to Russell.

“I can just launch a million of them at once, and if I want, I can decimate an entire city or an entire ethnic group,” he said.

– Autonomous vehicles –

Autonomously operating submarines, boats and planes could be a major advance in terms of monitoring and logistical support in remote or dangerous areas.

This is the objective of the “Replicator” program, a Pentagon initiative to counter China’s powerful numerical supremacy in troops.

The idea is to be able to ship several cheap and easy-to-replace systems quickly in different scenarios, said US Undersecretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

She explained that if a large number of devices are “launched into space at the same time, it becomes impossible to eliminate or damage them all.”

Many companies are developing and testing autonomous vehicles, such as Californian company Anduril, which has a submarine “optimized for various defense and commercial missions”, such as long-range oceanographic detection, underwater battlespace recognition, anti-mine maneuvers, seabed cartography and anti-submarine warfare.

– Tactical programs –

Controlled by AI and capable of processing a multitude of data collected by satellites, radars, sensors and intelligence services, software for tactical purposes can offer humans a real advance in military planning.

“Everyone [no Departamento de Defesa] you need to understand that information is actually the ammunition in an AI war,” declared Alexander Wang, head of programming company Scale AI, during a hearing in the US Congress this year.

“We have the largest fleet of military equipment in the world. This fleet generates 22 terabytes of data per day. So, if we can properly configure and instrument this information that is generated in groups of data sets for AI, we can create an information advantage that is quite insurmountable when it comes to the military use of artificial intelligence”, he detailed.

Scale AI has a contract to develop a language model for an intelligence network for a major US Army unit.

Its chatbot, called “Donovan”, will allow military personnel to “plan and act in a matter of minutes, instead of several weeks”, says the company.

However, the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, has already stated that there are limits, as in the case of decisions to use nuclear weapons.