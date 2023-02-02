Artificial intelligence is certainly an area of ​​technology on which a lot of work is being done and progress has been seen in recent years, now we are talking about almost a world on its own. We are here today because a new tool has appeared on the net that is certainly very interesting from the point of view of the AI ​​it implements, but which in reality is causing discussion inflaming spirits. Let’s find out what it is!

Artificial Intelligence: Removing Watermarks Is Possible, But Is It Right?

The world of artificial intelligence has just welcomed a very special new tool that has popped up on the web. We are talking about the named Pixelbin.io tool WatermarkRemover.io which would allow very easily and above all for free remove a logo or watermark from an image in seconds.

Let’s say that from a technological point of view it is an interesting tool but in reality concerns are growing especially among artists, who find the copyright on their creations once again threatened. In short, the description is clear: “remove all watermarks from your images using our powerful AI technology“. So what guarantees us that this artificial intelligence tool not be used to steal other people’s work?

In short, it is certainly a very controversial tool due to its potential use, also considering its magnificent functioning on stock images. And what do you think instead?