Artificial Intelligence | A Google engineer said that the artificial intelligence bot is aware of its own feelings and its existence – The company rejected the claims and fired the employee

Both Google and numerous artificial intelligence experts have strongly disputed the views of engineer Blake Lemoine.

Google has fired its senior engineer Blake Lemoinenwho previously claimed that the company’s artificial intelligence bot Lamdan (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) has become aware of his own existence and feelings. Among other things, they reported on the matter British broadcasting company BBC and Reuters news agency.

Lamda is Google’s new artificial intelligence technology, which, according to the company, is able to participate in free-flowing conversations. It is a Google tool for building chatbots, for example.

According to the BBC, Google confirmed on Friday that it fired Lemoinen as a result of his claims. Lemoine worked in Google’s responsibility team, where he focused especially on testing the responsibility of artificial intelligence technology.

Lemoine made headlines in June when he said the company’s AI bot Lamda was a sentient being. He said bots have feelings that should be respected.

Lemoine claimed to have observed that Lamda proved to be a sentient being, being able to hold conversations about religion, emotions and fears, among other things. This led Lemoinen to believe that there would be a conscious mind behind the bot’s linguistic skills.

Both Google and numerous artificial intelligence experts have strongly denied Lemoinen’s views. According to the company and experts, Lamda is only “a complex algorithm designed to produce believable human speech”.

Lemoinen’s claims have sparked a wide debate about technology that has been created to copy human use.

Google has stated that Lemoinen’s claims are not based on facts. The company accuses Lemoinen of violating its employee and information security guidelines, which forbid, among other things, the release of Google product information to the public.

“It is unfortunate that despite his commitment to the cause, he [Lemoine] has decided to violate both employee, information security, and safety guidelines, which also include the obligation to protect product information,” Google stated in its announcement.

According to the BBC, Lemoine has said that he will seek legal help as a result of his dismissal and has refused to comment on his dismissal for the time being.