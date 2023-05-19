maybe the so feared domination of machines over humans not the apocalyptic one that we have imagined for so many years, but a more silent and dangerous one: seeing how technology replaces us.

The alarms have gone off after the advances made by companies that are currently focusing on innovating more and more artificial intelligence (AI), to the point that some companies, such as MicrosoftThey have assured that they already have indications of “human reasoning”.

It is in this way that not a few specialists in different branches of knowledge, especially technology, have warned that many people they will lose their jobsas companies prefer to automate their work with the integration of AI.

However, not all is lost in this sense, because just as jobs will be lost, new ones will also be created, hence we will tell you 10 jobs that will be eliminated by AI and another 10 that will be created thanks to these new technologies.

Artificial intelligence: 10 jobs that will disappear soon and 10 that will appear by AI

In the first place, it is worth mentioning that most of the jobs that are affected by AI are those that have to do with office or secretarial functions, according to the “Report on the Future of Employment 2023” of the World Economic Forum.

On the contrary, it is contemplated that, after the incorporation of AI into working life, the specialist positions in these tools, machine learning, analysts and data scientists, as well as specialists in digital transformation.

In order to understand the labor change that could take place in the not so distant future thanks to AI, it will be necessary to think that, at present, there are jobs that have disappeared and that today seem hardly credible to us, such as the human alarm clock, that is, people who prior to the Industrial Revolution of the 18th century He would go through the streets at dawn knocking on the windows of the houses to wake up the inhabitants of the same and they would go to work.

Now, we have cell phones or smart devices that wake us up and we can even choose the voice, the type of noise and even the song. But before these advances there was the alarm clock.

This is how it will happen in the future. Advances in many industries, especially in technology, make everything adapt to new realities with the new needs that humanity has.

Bearing the above in mind, the following are the jobs which, according to the World Economic Forum, will decrease or disappear over the next 5 years as a result of the penetration of artificial intelligences:

Bank tellers and employees

Postal service staff

Commercial ATMs

data capturers

Administrative and executive secretarial staff

Material and inventory registration staff

Accounting, bookkeeping and payroll staff

paralegals

Statistical, finance and insurance staff

Sellers

On the contrary, the Forum points out that the following will be the jobs that will grow more from the incorporation of AI in the next 5 years:

AI and machine learning specialists

Sustainability specialists

business intelligence analysts

Information security analysts

fintech engineers

Analysts and data scientists

robotics engineers

Electrotechnology Engineers

Farm machinery operators

Digital transformation specialists.