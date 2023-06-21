On the other hand, experts and scientists assert the impossibility of artificially causing earthquakes, controlling them, and directing them to achieve certain purposes.

And between the opinion of science and those who believe in the “conspiracy theory”, the majority of the public stands confused, as each team presents arguments and evidence that seem acceptable to some extent.

Where did the story of artificial earthquakes begin?

According to Professor of Geophysics and Seismology at the University of Jordan and former President of Al-Hussein Bin Talal University, Najeeb Mahmoud Abu Karaki, interest in the issue of artificial earthquakes began after the end of the Vietnam War, and at that time it fell under the climate-environmental geophysical war.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Abu Karaki indicated that in 1977 the French scientific magazine “La Rocheriche” dealt with the issue of artificial earthquakes, and published an article entitled “Has the seismic war begun?”, which highlighted the possibility of human intervention in changing the environment. Volcanoes or earthquakes stimulate the ionosphere.

According to the professor of geophysics and seismology, the development of technologies since that date was accompanied by the strengthening of the “conspiracy theory” in the minds of the public, so that the artificial earthquakes became a “confused” subject, as he described it, which was sometimes militarized, in order to promote the power of a country. Or to broadcast messages about the danger of approaching them, to mix misinformation with conspiracy ideas.

The most important question: Is it possible, according to the currently available technologies, to make an earthquake artificially?

Dr. Masdouq Al-Taj, a professor of geology at the Hashemite University of Jordan, believes that this is possible in several ways, including nuclear, subsurface, chemical, and mechanical detonation as well.

Al-Taj enters into precise scientific details, explaining his point of view by saying: “Energy is measured in joules or how much it is equivalent to (TNT), but here the resulting energy, that is, artificial, differs from the energy resulting from a natural earthquake.”

He adds: “The energy resulting from an earthquake is a movement along a crack, and this movement results from the movement of the energy plates released. The length of the crack, the area of ​​​​the fractured area, the geometric properties of the rocks, and the speed of the plates on which the movement takes place express the energy released from the earthquake, and it varies. of those who are emancipated from human labour.

Al-Taj explains that the difference between a natural and an artificial earthquake lies in the fact that: “It is impossible to control natural earthquakes, while we can control the artificial earthquakes in terms of the area that will strike and its strength.”

On how to cause an artificial earthquake, Al-Taj says: “It depends on the type of earthquake that we want to cause. Chemicals can be used that interact with each other to produce an explosion. We can also send waves to the ground to cause disturbance in the air, or pump water to break rocks underground, or through A nuclear fission or fusion explosion releases large amounts of energy.

In addition to Dr. Al-Taj’s opinion, we sought the opinions of other experts on this point, and their answers were as follows:

Eng. Ghassan Sweidan, Director of the Jordan Seismological Observatory

An earthquake is a movement of rock masses accompanied by a huge amount of kinetic energy.

There is no mechanism or technology to move the huge amount of rock to cause an earthquake, nor are humans capable of generating energy similar to a natural earthquake.

We sometimes observe explosions in quarries and mines for the purpose of breaking rocks, but we distinguish that they are not earthquakes of the type of waves and their surface depth ranges between 10-20 meters only.

A nuclear explosion is similar to an earthquake, but it is not an earthquake, and its destructive effect on remote areas is not great, and it is used in scientific research. There is a project for a United Nations organization that aims to deploy seismic devices in general and nuclear ones in particular.

Dr. Atta Elias, researcher and university professor of geophysics and seismology

Earthquakes are not only records of tremors. These tremors can be caused by artificial or natural sources, but not every concussion is an earthquake.

Geological earthquakes originate from faults that are formed due to pressures accumulated in the earth’s crust over many years.

There are no specific artificial earthquake techniques. All the conversations and articles that spoke about the relationship of large geological earthquakes with human and artificial sources are not scientifically proven.

Some activities, such as extracting liquids from the ground such as petroleum, constructing giant dams, and large engineering constructions such as tall buildings, or making radical changes in locations on the surface of the earth, may generate geological energy, but it is limited, and it cannot be used to cause an earthquake with specific capabilities.

Can artificial earthquakes be useful?

Despite the catastrophic scenarios depicted in Hollywood films or conspiracy theories regarding the uses of artificial earthquakes, the science reaching in the future to generate similar ones may be beneficial, and humanity will avoid huge losses.

On the benefits of artificial earthquakes, Dr. Al-Taj says:

• Pumping water down into the ground to “lubricate” the fault, causing small earthquakes that release energy.

• In such a way, we prevent a major earthquake, and thus reduce the amount of damage that could occur if the large fault moves, that is, we have reduced the energy on the fault.

In turn, Professor Elias, a professor of seismology, comments:

• If any human being or scientific, industrial or military institution could cause earthquakes and control them, it would be a useful invention for humanity.

• To mitigate the damage caused by earthquakes, it would be beneficial to fabricate earthquakes in areas expected in the future based on geological conditions such as those in northern Turkey or the Dead Sea fault.

• By evacuating certain areas of people, and causing earthquakes, emptying energy, to prevent it from becoming a dangerous and destructive type, we have prevented many losses.

• This theory, if successful and applied, will reduce the seismic risk in locations where devastating earthquakes are feared, such as California, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Istanbul, and Japan.

The role of artificial intelligence in facing the risk of earthquakes

Experts’ opinions differ when talking about the role of artificial intelligence in predicting earthquakes, as Abu Karaki believes that it is still in the “infancy stage” with regard to such disasters, as according to the professor of geophysics he employs what is known and links it to the data he has.

He points out that there is talk about the possibility of predicting earthquakes through the emission of “radon” gas from the earth’s crust, or the alignment of the planets in a certain way, stressing that they are “weak arguments. If there is a way to predict earthquakes, it must be repeatable, otherwise it is inaccurate and unreliable.” on her”.

As for Dr. Al-Taj, he believes that artificial intelligence may help in calculating the value of stresses along the fault, in addition to developing a computational model for the frequency of earthquakes and the places most vulnerable to fracture, thus forming a prediction of the disaster.

For his part, the director of the Jordan Seismological Observatory, Eng. Sweidan, believes that the human role in the issue of earthquakes is indispensable, as it is necessary for the earthquake analyzer to check the waves that are monitored, to determine the time of their arrival, their quality, depth, distance, and places of penetration of the movement into the ground, hoping that In the future, science will develop smart programs to study and predict earthquakes.

Dr. Elias does not underestimate the role of artificial intelligence, as he believes that it may help scientists understand details related to earthquakes, and identify major data based on big data, in the hope that it will improve our understanding of these disasters and the timing of their occurrence.

Project “HAARP” and secret shadow experiments

HAARP, or the High Frequency Active Auroral Program, is among the strongest arguments put forward by the “conspiracy theorists” about some earthquakes being artificial. What is it and who is behind it?

The project adopts the “high-energy transmission with low-frequency electromagnetic radiation” method.

The idea of ​​the project belongs to the American scientist of Serbian origin, Nikola Tesla.

The project was funded by the US Navy and Air Defense Forces, the University of Alaska, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The project was presented to the Senate in 1990, and it was approved, and work on the facility began in 1993.

The facility started operating from 2007 until 2013, when financiers began to withdraw from the project, which was halted in 2014.

Supporters of the “conspiracy theory” assert that this program is capable of changing the climate, melting ice in the poles and moving them, playing with the ozone layer, causing an earthquake or tsunami, manipulating Earth’s energy fields, and many other uses.

After social networking sites were flooded with conspiracy theories that attributed the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey to the “Harp” project, those in charge of the project denied the validity of all that was said, and confirmed that the facility has opened its doors since 2016 once a year for everyone to check what was going on inside it, knowing that it is subject to Now to the University of Alaska.

What is the relationship of scientist Nikola Tesla with artificial earthquakes and the HAARP project?

Mystery surrounds the inventions and experiences of Tesla, who presented many innovations that paved the way for the emergence of large numbers of technologies that we use daily in various fields.

Among Tesla’s projects, as mysterious as his personality, was the study of the properties of the “ionosphere”, a layer consisting of an envelope of free electrons, atoms and ionized electrically charged particles that surrounds the planet, and extends from 60 to more than 1,000 kilometers.

Tesla discovered the uses of the “ionosphere” in the transmission of radio and radio waves, and sent frequencies from this layer to the earth’s crust, and his purpose was to create a wide field of communication, and to use these waves as an alternative to electricity.

It is not known for certain whether Tesla succeeded in his experiments, or if he did not complete them or even destroyed them for fear of them falling into the hands of groups that might exploit the project for purposes that are not in the service of humanity.

The file of this project remains one of the mysteries of Tesla, who was said, according to many reports and many documentaries that dealt with his life, that there are very large numbers of documents for inventions or project concepts that have disappeared completely, and their fate is not known after the death of the scientist.

And between the experts’ rejection of the possibility of causing an artificial earthquake similar to the natural one, and the insistence of the supporters of the “conspiracy theory” on exploiting disasters for hidden purposes, earthquakes continue to strike from time to time around the world, causing severe damage, amid the inability of science with all its advanced technologies to predict the date of their occurrence, to remain One of the great mysteries that incapacitated the human mind.