Scientists published the idea of ​​the new way to fight skin cancer in a study in the “Science Signaling” journal.

Scientists at the University of Copenhagen said their study sought to find out exactly what happens when a normal cell turns into a cancerous cell.

“We were studying one of the signaling pathways released by cells, which is called the TGF-beta pathway,” said lead researcher Hans Wandahl, from the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the university.

This pathway plays a role in cell communication with its surroundings, and controls cell growth and division. If these mechanisms are damaged, this cell turns into a cancerous cell and invades surrounding tissues.

In normal circumstances, skin cells do not invade the subcutaneous layer, as they will work to produce a new layer, but with the emergence of cancer cells, they do not stop at the border between the layers of the skin, and they will begin to invade and eventually a state of “invasive growth” will appear.

Wandahl and his colleagues studied this pathway and applied different methods in order to stop this malignant growth.

He said there are already several drugs that block these pathways, and some were used in the study.

He added that some had been tested in humans, and some were being tested for other types of cancer.

He pointed out that the artificial skin they created is as close as possible to real human skin.

This skin is made of synthetic human skin cells made of collagen. It has been genetically modified.

And being made of collagen, it grows in layers, just like normal human skin.

Unlike experiments conducted on mice, the researchers relied on a model to overcome the problem of transferring results from mouse models to human models.