Ancient fabric dyed with kermes found in Judean desert

Israeli archaeologists have discovered the oldest fabric dyed with kermes, a purple dye made from dried insects described in the Bible. About this reports edition of The Jerusalem Post.

The artifact, found in the so-called Cave of Skulls in the Judean Desert, is a tiny piece of fabric measuring less than two centimeters on each side. High-performance liquid chromatography confirmed that the dye was made from oak scale insects, which live on evergreen oak trees found in the Mediterranean.

Fabric that underwent such treatment is mentioned in the biblical Old Testament. In particular, it was used to make priestly vestments and curtains in the legendary Jerusalem Temple. In addition, wool dyed with kermes was required for the slaughter of red heifers.

In Hebrew, the name of this dye comes from the words “purple worm”, hinting at its origin. In the Synodal translation of the Bible, the corresponding color is called “scarlet”.

These are the garments which they shall make: a breastplate, an ephod, a robe, a tunic, a mitre, and a girdle. They shall make holy garments for Aaron your brother and for his sons, that he may minister to me in the priest’s office. They shall take gold, blue, purple, scarlet, and fine linen, and make an ephod of gold, blue, purple, and scarlet. [шерсти]and from twisted fine linen, by skillful workmanship Exodus 28

Related materials:

The find is remarkable for its age – 3800 years. This is the first evidence that such a dye was known and used during this period. Previously, it was believed that it became widespread much later.

Earlier it was reported that a scientist from Austria had found an expanded version of a chapter of the Bible hidden in a manuscript under a later text more than one and a half thousand years ago. Ultraviolet photography helped him make the discovery.