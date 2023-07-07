L’ generative artificial intelligence it’s the present, not the future, and many publishers are already starting to use it to write entires articles for their publications, unfortunately often full of errors . In reality, it is the companies of the various ChatGPT and Bard who advise not to rely completely on artificial intelligence and to check what they write, but evidently some have not understood the indications, caught up in the frenzy of being able to have hundreds of items a day at low prices.

Wrong use

The thoughtless use of generative artificial intelligence can lead to terrible results

For example, the Twitter user @velocciraptor showed the bad use of an artificial intelligence made by io9 of the publisher G/O for an article, in which in theory the chronology of the films and series of Star Wars for the use of new viewers. Too bad the AI ​​put Star Wars: The Clone Wars after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The mistake would also be forgivable, considering that an artificial intelligence made it, if someone hadn’t decided to publish the piece anyway without apparently any revision. The situation quickly became awkward, with io9 staff quickly distancing themselves from the incident and editor-in-chief James Whitbrook saying he learned of the article ten minutes before it went online. He also explained that no member of io9 has anything to do with the incident, for a choice that appears to have come from above.

However, the problem exists and the first signs of the use of artificial intelligence are already showing, such as the Amazon Kindle store overflowing with bad books written by AI or the terrifying use made of it in Marvel’s Secret Invasion , which according to some has one of the ugliest acronyms of recent years.