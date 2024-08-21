The government has approved the extension of the Code of Administrative Offences to Russians who have left the country

The Russian government has conceptually supported a bill that gives the authorities the right to draw up administrative protocols on Russians who live abroad and commit offenses from there. This writes “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

Currently, Russian legislation only allows for criminal prosecution of individuals who are abroad. The provisions of the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO) allow for a citizen who has left to be prosecuted only under the article “Participation in the activities of an undesirable organization.”

According to the publication, the articles in question are related to extremism, abuse of freedom of speech and discrediting the Russian army. The Cabinet of Ministers indicated that the proposed norms are intended to increase the level of protection of the interests of society and the state.