Politics in Bihar (Bihar Election News) is at the peak. Not many voting days are left, in such a situation all political parties are trying to woo voters by playing bets. Right now every party and its leaders are making a move, but a Congress leader has launched a case that could harm the party in Bihar Chunav.

P Chidambaram’s statement

Actually, there was talk of development in Bihar, but now the matter of Section 370 has been hot. It all started with a statement by Congress leader P Chidambaram. P Chidambaram had said in a statement that the unconstitutional decision of Modi government on 5 August 2019 should be rescinded. Calling the removal of Article 370 and Bihar Election wrong, Chidambaram tweeted that ‘one of the mainstream regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir to fight a constitutional fight to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Coming together is such an event which should be welcomed by all people.

Accused of dividing society for votes

Then what was there. The BJP surrounded the Congress on this issue. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of doing politics of dividing the society for the vote ahead of Bihar elections. He said that people have supported the Centre’s move in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is to be voted on October 28, the second phase on November 3 and the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Congress speaking the notes of separatism – Javedkar

Javadekar said, ‘People have seen how much progress has been made in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Nevertheless, the Congress is speaking in the voice of some separatists there. Congress has become a narrow minded party and that is why it stands against public sentiments in the country. He accused former Congress President Rahul Gandhi that the Congress appreciates Pakistan and China, no matter the issue.

Shahnawaz Hussain accused Congress

On this matter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday raised sharp questions with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Shahnawaz Hussain said that Congress and RJD should clear their stand regarding Section 370. At the Bihar Pradesh BJP Media Center on Saturday, Hussain said in a press conference that the Congress is compelled by its habit.

PM Modi removes the stigma of Section 370 – Shahnawaz Hussain

He said, ‘After independence, Article 370 was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, which Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed to remove it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the stigma of Section 370. But, when Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti conferences and advocates for bringing section 370 again, the Congress too stands with that agenda. ‘ Taking a dig at the Congress, Hussain said, ‘At first the Congress made an excuse that it is not in this conference, but senior Congress leader P Chidambaram clearly said that the removal of Section 370 is illegal and established it should go.’