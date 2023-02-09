The origin of the name of the rap duo is the result of a very specific reason. Let’s see which one.

At the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival there is also a group that has made the history of Italian rap music since the 90s. We are talking about the Article 31duo consisting of J-Ax and DJ Jad who bring the song to the Ariston stage A nice trip.

There was great expectation to see them again in Sanremo after Amadeus announced the names of the artists in the competition last December. The Article 31 composed by Alessandro Aleotti, aka J-Ax, and Vito Luca Perrini, aka DJ Jad, they depopulated in Italy starting from the 90s then the members of the group split to make room for solo initiatives, this above all J-Ax.

Source: Ray

Recently, however, there has been the long-awaited reunion sanctioned with the return to Sanremo which will certainly be the driving force for the second part of their career together. However, not everyone knows why they chose this particular name. The name Article 31 it is not the result of chance and a play on words, but there is a very specific reason behind it.

The name is a reference to Section 31 of the Broadcasting Authority Actan Irish law promulgated in 1976 that caused much discussion because it was considered harmful to freedom of thought.

In the 70s Ireland experienced one of the darkest periods in its history with various riots especially by the IRA, the independence organization of Northern Ireland, which brought the country to the brink of civil war. The government thus decided to adopt drastic measures including the controversial law 31 which then inspired the name of the Milanese duo.

Among other things, there was also an error as in their debut album Article 31 made reference to the Irish constitution but in reality the controversial law was contained in the Broadcasting Authority Act.