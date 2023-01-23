Pd Congress: Article One subscribers will participate in the vote, from the first phase

The National Directorate of Article One resolved in favor of the participation in the congress of the “new” Pd. The exes splinters they “approved the secretary’s report Robert Hopeexpressing a positive evaluation on the formal approval and on the contents of the Manifesto for the New Pdwhich marks a very significant political event and lays the foundations for the construction of a serious alternative to the right in our country”.

“Full openness to collective subjects and external personalities, guaranteed by the Regulations approved for carrying out the constituent Congress, and the decision to keep the constituent phase open also in the period following the election of the secretary/s and of the National Assembly of the New Pd represent important choices that go in the right direction ”, explains a note. “Article One members are invited to actively participate in the congressional phase right from the first phase of voting in the clubs, by signing the commitment to join the New Democratic Party in 2023 by 31 January, as required by the approved congressional Regulations”.

The possibility that associations and movements fully adhere to the constituent phase of the Democratic Party is envisaged by the amendments to the Statute specifically approved by the Dems, but, as anticipated by Affaritaliani.it, there are two reservations on the subject.

The first is of a purely interpretative nature, since some argue that the resolution of Article One (or of other associations and movements) is not enough, if not accompanied by theindividual membership in question. But will they all be equally welcome? This is not exactly the case, according to what authoritative sources told Affaritaliani.it, while there is great openness towards exponents such as Robert Hopewho has long since reconnected with his old comrades, while the names of other exponents linked to the past of the Democratic Party arouse a certain coldness, such as Pierluigi Bersaniif not strong resistance, as in the case of Massimo D’Alema.

Is their return compatible with a Pd that presents itself as “new”? On this too, a lively confrontation is underway between those who think it is necessary to reposition the party on the left to strengthen the opposition to Giorgia Meloni and who, on the other hand, would view a truly renewed party more favorably, both in terms of people and in name.



PD primaries

