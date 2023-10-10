Castellón National Police Station. ANGEL SANCHEZ

The First Section of the Provincial Court of Castellón has sentenced a former head of the Documentation Processing Office for Foreign Citizens dependent on the Provincial Police Station of the National Police to six months in prison and one year of suspension from employment and public office for collecting money. or receive gifts – from oranges to liqueurs or a month of full board at Marina d’Or – in exchange for making appointments or expediting procedures for 12 users, among whom are Chinese, Algerian, Romanian or Moroccan citizens, who have also been sentenced to six months in prison.

The Court considers the 13 accused perpetrators of a crime of bribery, according to the sentence made public this Tuesday by the Valencian Superior Court of Justice.

The official, head of the Bureau of Immigration Affairs, located in Plaza Teodoro Izquierdo in Castellón, 60 years old at the time of the events, was arrested in March 2021. Among his duties was to supervise the processing of the documentation issued to foreign citizens as well as “proceed to randomly open the appointment system” of the aforementioned office, and which worked “by establishing two lines for citizen attention of foreigners.”

One of them was configured automatically according to the requests received through the appointment web portal. The second was made by the agents themselves “with those citizens who came to the office to queue without having made an appointment.” “In this way – the ruling indicates as proven facts – no foreign citizen who was not registered in one of the two aforementioned lists could be attended to in the aforementioned office.”

According to the judicial resolution, between 2020 and 2021, he used his “employment status” for his own benefit to “obtain gifts and money”, in order to give access to the processing of documents to foreigners, “thus obtaining compensation.” to his services in response to the position he held.”

During this time he received perfume, bags of oranges and artichokes that the accused himself placed in his car, cakes, bottles of Chinese liquor, a box of wine, bottles of disinfectant, a freezer or a month of full board with everything included in the Marina d’Or tourist complex in Oropesa, among other gifts. Gifts that some of the defendants delivered to the official in his own office, at his family home or at gas stations or supermarkets located in the vicinity of his workplace.

In exchange, it issued NIEs (Foreign Identity Number) and processed long-term residence cards, informed when new appointments were coming out on the web portal or alerted the status of the procedures requested by the rest of the defendants. All this without the need for the latter to respect queues or turns.

The case, processed through the Jury Court procedure, included a joint indictment in which the accused and the Prosecutor’s Office requested that a judgment be issued accordingly. The trial was to take place on September 29. The defendants admitted the facts and ratified the previous agreement, so the presiding judge handed down the sentence. in voice without the need to constitute the popular jury.

The ruling is final as it was issued with the agreement of the parties, so no appeal can be filed against it.

From the Official College of Social Graduates of Castellón, one of the legal operators, together with the Administrative Managers and Lawyers, who does the most work for the processing of Immigration files, confirmed the problem in obtaining an appointment in the premises of the Plaza de Teodoro Izquierdo. The delays in obtaining an appointment in the case of these dependencies were more than three months.