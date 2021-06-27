Artic: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Arctic, a 2018 Icelandic survival drama directed by Joe Penna and written by Penna and Ryan Morrison, will be broadcast tonight, June 27, 2021, on Sky Cinema 1. The film is an international co-production between Iceland and the United States and stars Mads Mikkelsen as a man lost in the Arctic. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Overgård is stranded in the Arctic Circle awaiting rescue and survives by taking refuge in his crashed plane. His daily routine consists of checking fishing lines, mapping the surroundings and operating a distress signal powered by a crank dynamo. One day, his stash of fish is raided by a polar bear. A helicopter responds to his signal and attempts to land, but crashes. The pilot is killed and the passenger, a woman, is seriously injured and unconscious. Overgård sews and bandages his wound on his abdomen and takes it to his plane. The injured girl does not speak her language, is almost unconscious and immobilized, and responds to Overgård only by shaking his hand. Overgård returns to the wreckage of the downed helicopter and finds food, a propane stove, medical equipment, a sled, a map of the area and a photo of the woman, the pilot and their baby, which he brings back. On the map, spot a seasonal shelter that appears to be a few days’ walk away. When he realizes that the woman’s conditions are not improving, he decides to risk the journey to the shelter to seek help. He secures the woman to the sled and drags her behind him.

Artic: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Artic plot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Mads Mikkelsen: Overgård

María Thelma Smáradóttir: Wounded girl

Tintrinai Thikhasuk: Helicopter pilot

Streaming and tv

Where to see Artic live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – June 27, 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via SkyGo.