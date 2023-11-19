‘Arthur the King’ tells us the surprising story of Mikael Lindnorda Swede, who, without imagining it, ended up becoming the owner of Arthur, a street dog who accompanied him for 700 kilometers!, in a competition through the Ecuadorian jungle.

This upcoming film, starring the actor Mark Wahlbergknown for his roles in films such as ‘Ted’ and ‘Blood, Sweat and Glory’, is based on real events and is inspired by the book ‘Arthur: The dog who crossed the jungle to find a home‘ by Mikael Lindnord, the protagonist of this incredible story that has been adapted to film

Official trailer for the movie ‘Arthur the King’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7zgs–bcWs

When is the movie ‘Arthur the King’ released?

The film already has a confirmed release date and will hit theaters in the United States on March 22, 2024.

What is ‘Arthur the King’, the Ecuadorian dog, about?

“Mikael Lindnord, the captain of the Swedish adventure athletics team, had a strange encounter during the 400-mile race in the Ecuadorian jungle in 2014, when a stray dog ​​crossed his path. After the moment in which Lindnord fed him, the dog followed him for the rest of the route, even doing the most complicated sections on the planet. After finishing the race, Lindnord decided to adopt the dog and named it Arthur. He even took it to Sweden,” says the Filmaffinity synopsis.

‘Arthur the king’ became a global star after the book by its owner Mikael Lindnord was published. Photo: Expreso.ec

Who are the supporting actors in the movie ‘Arthur the King’?

Mark Wahlberg

Nathalie Emmanuel

Simu Liu

Michael Landes

Paul Guilfoyle

Rob Collins

Elizabeth Chahin.

