The player made his future official through his Twitter account, through which he greeted and thanked Liverpool: “My contract with Liverpool is coming to an end and I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the season. I want you to know that I will be eternally grateful to the club. The fans are certainly among the best in the world. A match at Anfield is something indescribable. Finally I would like to thank the entire Liverpool community for welcoming me and my family over the past few months. I will always have fond memories of my time here. Good luck for the future”.