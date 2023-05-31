Among these there will also be the Brazilian midfielder Arthur Meloto Liverpool for the whole season, who will return to the Mole and then be sold again.
The player made his future official through his Twitter account, through which he greeted and thanked Liverpool: “My contract with Liverpool is coming to an end and I would like to thank everyone for their support throughout the season. I want you to know that I will be eternally grateful to the club. The fans are certainly among the best in the world. A match at Anfield is something indescribable. Finally I would like to thank the entire Liverpool community for welcoming me and my family over the past few months. I will always have fond memories of my time here. Good luck for the future”.
May 30th – 10.46pm
