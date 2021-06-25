The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), traveled to São Paulo this Thursday (June 24, 2021) to meet with businessmen. The president of the PP, senator Ciro Walnut (PI), accompanies you.

There was a meeting of Chamber leaders –the body where the voting agenda for the following week is defined– scheduled for the afternoon of this Thursday (24.Jun.2021). Lira canceled and flew to the capital of São Paulo.

The event is a dinner at the home of businessman João Camargo. This year he launched Esfera Brasil, a group that competes with the deal, in João Doria.

O power360 found that they are among the guests:

Andrew Esteves – BTG;

– BTG; André Freitas – Hedge Investments;

– Hedge Investments; Candido Pine – Hapvida;

– Hapvida; Flavio Rocha – Riachuelo;

– Riachuelo; Jean Jereissati – Ambev;

– Ambev; João Pedro Camargo – 89 Invest;

– 89 Invest; Luis Henrique Guimaraes – Cosan;

– Cosan; Luiz Trabuco – Bradesco

– Bradesco Michael Klein – Via Retail

– Via Retail Vander Giordano – Multiplan

– Multiplan Martha Leonardis – BTG

– BTG Fernando Marques – Chemical Union

– Chemical Union James Almeida – Almeida Junior

– Almeida Junior Luiz Borgonov – EMS

– EMS Nelson Kaufman – Vivara

– Vivara Cintia Furtado – Brazilian cliques

– Brazilian cliques Alexandre Bacelar – Apex Bahia

Lira makes moves to get closer to business and the financial market. It has participated, for example, in events promoted by banks. He had little traffic in this environment before becoming mayor.

At the end of May, for example, he said at the CEO Conference of BTG Pactual bank that he does not believe in the emergence of a competitive third-way candidate to run for president next year.

The president of the Chamber, whenever possible, affirms that the House is committed to the agenda of economic reforms and privatizations, which the private sector is enthusiastic about. This Thursday morning (June 24, 2021), for example, he said that deputies should vote on the project that makes possible the privatization of Correios until July 17th.

continue reading