President of the Chamber affirms that collegiate MPs need to reflect the size of the two Houses of Congress; Lira refutes insinuations that he tries to negotiate something with Planalto

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), states that the dialogues to change the rite of the MPs (provisional measures) are to democratize the joint commissions. For him, the collegiate bodies that analyze the texts need to reflect the size of the two Houses of the National Congress (513 deputies and 81 senators).

“Democracy always needs to be perfected. Joint commissions for MPs were created asymmetrically. We want to democratize these collegiate bodies, as already happens at CMO and also to reflect the plenary of Congress”said the president of the Chamber to the Power360.

Lira also refuted any suggestion that he was trying to negotiate with the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) through the impasse of MPs. “I see that some may not understand that this is fundamental for the proper functioning of the Legislature. Whoever insinuates that there are other interests behind this proposal is being irresponsible and propagating ‘fake news’. I hope the senators understand so we can move forward.”

The mayor defended on Monday (27.mar) a change to increase the number of seats of deputies in joint commissions for the analysis of provisional measures. The collegiate bodies are composed of 12 senators and 12 deputies. Lira stated that in this way 1 senator corresponds to 6.5 deputies. Deputies want to expand proportionality to 3 deputies for each senator.

Lira gave as an example the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission), formed by 30 deputies, 10 senators and an equal number of substitutes.

The mixed committees of MPs are the reason for an impasse between the Chamber and the Senate. The government is trying to mediate an agreement between the two legislative houses.

If there is no agreement with the Senate on changing the composition of the joint committees, the Chamber proposed this Monday that only two or 4 MPs most important to the government be analyzed in the collegiate. The others would be resubmitted in the form of a project with constitutional urgency.

This Tuesday (28.mar), Lira and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco(PSD-MG), they met.

At the meeting, Pacheco nodded positively to the mayor. He thanked his colleague for accepting the return of joint committees. He was not sure, however, that the Senate would accept the proposals suggested by the Chamber to change the composition and functioning of the collegiate bodies.

Pacheco said he would take the ideas to the leaders of Casa Alta.

Lira arrived at the official Senate residence at 11:05 am and left at 11:48 am. The 2 are neighbors in Lago Sul, in Brasília. It was the 2nd conversation between the Presidents of the Houses with the aim of containing the impasse that arose around the rite of provisional measures.