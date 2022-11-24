Group nicknamed “Noah’s ark” can have from PT to PL; idea is to re-elect Lira and consensually share command of commissions

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), sewing agreement to form a “megablock” to support his re-election in charge of the House, according to the Power360🇧🇷

The subtitles that would embark on Lira’s coalition range from PL, from the president Jair Bolsonaroto the PT, of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvagoing through PSD, MDB and PSB.

The idea advanced in a meeting with allies on Monday (21.Nov.2022). The choice of commissions would be by internal agreement, without necessarily following the size of the benches, as is currently done.

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) is the target of both the PL and the PT, which will have the largest benches in the Chamber in the legislature sworn in in February 2023. If they are in the same block, there may be negotiation to decide the co-command of the collegiate.

Congressmen from the Centrão parties, however, argue that the PT will already have its share of power with the approval of the ceiling-breaking PEC.

However, the opposition’s control of the CCJ can be an obstacle for the elected government and for Lula, since most bills must pass through the body before moving forward.

Fearing isolation if he didn’t join the “Noah’s Ark block”, as the coalition has been called, PT assesses that it has more chances to prevent the opposition from controlling the CCJ if it enters the play. If left out, at best, the PT would be the 4th to choose a commission.

The União Brasil, the 3rd largest group with 59 deputies, wants the CMO (Joint Budget Committee)🇧🇷 The intention is to retain control of the Budget and the rapporteur’s amendments, which are now also signed by the chairman of that committee. The CMO has congressmen from both the House and the Senate.

Podemos and PSDB/Cidadania are negotiating the formation of a separate group. Reason: they will not have relevant commissions due to the small size. By forming a new block, they would have the last choice for a seat on the Board of Directors due to proportionality and would informally support Lira.