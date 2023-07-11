The Brazilian midfielder, a Juventus redundant who returned from loan to Liverpool, has recovered from his injuries and said he is ready to go again: “I want to return to my maximum level and I know I can do it”

After the loan season at Liverpool, Arthur returns to black and white, even if he is no longer part of the Lady’s technical project. Giuntoli and his collaborators are looking for a new destination for him, with Wolverhampton which seems to have expressed interest in him. Meanwhile, the Brazilian midfielder spoke to the microphones of Sport.

future chapter — "I'm in my best moment. I'm already very well physically and mentally for this new season, which is very important for me and I can't wait for it to start. Of course, everyone has projects, victories with the club and with the Brazilian national team… But I'm more focused on the short term."

last season — “In Liverpool, both Klopp and my team-mates helped me a lot in a difficult moment and that’s what I carry with me. And in the Premier League, the first word that comes to mind is intensity, incredible, and I was lucky to be there That’s what marked me the most when I arrived.”

xavi — “I like him as a coach, he’s done an incredible job. He’s recovered Barcelona’s image, he knows what the Catalans like. The good game, the ball possession, the aggression. I admired him as a player and I admire him as a coach. I didn’t had the opportunity to play with him, but as a coach I would really like it.”

career — "I learned a lot from the past. I think I had difficult moments, but I managed to make the most of them. I see myself more mature, more prepared, I'm better physically. I've worked on the mental part, which is also very important. I think it's the my best moment: more experienced, more mature, better physically, better mentally. I want to get back to my peak level and I know I can do it. My head is very focused and I really want to achieve all my goals."