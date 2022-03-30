“Moon Knight” episode 1 has finally come to streaming. This new bet comes with Oscar Isaac in the leading role, which has been cataloged as the Batman of the UCM, because it is more brutal, morally it is located in intermediate points and -as the aforementioned actor had anticipated- darker than others. heroes. Of course, the polar opposite of Moon Knight is Arthur Harrow, villain played by Ethan Hawke.

The antagonist, like the title role, is endowed with mystical powers. Specifically, he is the god Ammit, the devourer of the dead in ancient Egyptian mythology and a rival of Khonshu, who has given him his powers. But did you know that Hawke’s take on the role is inspired by real life?

Ethan Hawke is the one who plays Arthur Harrow in “Moon Knight”: Photo: Disney Plus

The dark story behind Arthur Harrow

According to a publication on the Disney Latino portal, for the elaboration of his character, Ethan Hawke did an exhaustive investigation on David Koresh, the leader of a religious sect that had been originally founded by Victor Houteff (according to the Clarín portal).

Koresh was born in 1959, and by 1983 he already claimed that he had the gift of prophecy to the people who approached him, for which he soon began to have many followers, who faithfully believed in everything he said. This is how, little by little, he built a solid base of people who would accompany him, literally, until the last days of his life.

When he moved to Waco, Koresh joined the Davidians, a closed group of worshipers of which, by 1988, he had become its main representative. Shortly after the reincarnation of the Messiah was proclaimed, he began to use his deep knowledge of the Bible to commit abuses.

David Koresh is the one who inspired Ethan Hawke for the villain of “Moon Knight”. Photo: ABC

In this way, he was able to have sexual relations with various women from his ‘congregation’ because that was ‘God’s command’. At 33, he had succeeded in spreading the so-called divine concept of polygamy, under which he had some 15 wives.

Years passed and, with all the secrecy that surrounded Koresh and his followers, the media began to be alarmed because they assumed everything that could happen inside the ranch. Clearly, some of the members decided to disassociate themselves and recounted their experience, so the FBI went into action, but they could do little to stop the Waco massacre.

On April 19, one of the most terrible events in the history of the United States happened. Clarín reveals that that day, blinded by his faith, a fire covered the green land of the ranch where Koresh and his ‘parishioners’ lived. Under the idea that they were going to meet with God, they caused his own death and that of some policemen. The balance was just over 70 dead, say the statistics.

If you want to know more about the subject, Paramount made the miniseries “WACO” about the terror that was experienced.