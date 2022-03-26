State deputy Arthur do Val (non-party) presented this Friday, 25, his defense of merit against the 21 representations accepted by the Ethics Council of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) that ask for his impeachment. Accused of breaking parliamentary decorum for sexist audios sent about Ukrainian women, the parliamentarian alleges that the milder censorship would be “sufficient to fulfill the legal function of the penalty”.

According to the Alesp Code of Ethics, censorship is a more serious warning, verbal or written, applied by the presidents of the House and the Council.

The defense signed by lawyer Paulo Bueno understands that Arthur did not violate the precepts that would lead to a cassation. He states that the congressman did not abuse his constitutional prerogatives, there was no undue advantage and irregularities practiced.

He also said the messages were “repulsive and disgusting” but would not be serious enough to lead to the loss of mandate.

The lawyer also resumed the case of deputy Fernando Cury, caught groping the breasts of deputy Isa Penna (PSOL) in the plenary of Alesp in December 2020, who received a six-month suspension from office.

In addition to questioning the merits, Paulo Bueno also resumed his previous defense in which he cites the Penal Code. He stated that Brazilian courts would not have jurisdiction to analyze the case given the “presumption of privacy”, having private audios released without consent, and the fact that the alleged illicit had been committed outside Brazil. To that end, he equated the parliamentarian’s speech with a “crime of opinion”.

Ten witnesses were presented as “oral evidence” to be heard by the Ethics Council, including Arthur’s ex-girlfriend, Giulia Passos Blagitz, who ended the relationship after the audios were released.

With the defense filed, deputy Maria Amary (PSDB), president of the Council, should appoint Deputy Delegate Olim (PP) as rapporteur of the process. He will have 15 days to present a report, to be voted on by the Council. If approved, it takes the matter to the plenary. Click here to understand the progress of the process.

To approve the cassation, the support of 48 deputies is necessary, in addition to a favorable report from the Council. As Estadão showed, at least 40 parliamentarians have already asked for the impeachment of Arthur do Val through representations. (Collaborated by David Medeiros)

